Beaches-Leslieville Daily Update

MOONLIGHT MADNESS: Beach Village BIA map shows Queen Street East locations for May 24 event.
Moonlight Madness on Queen

Beer sampling at 10 stations featuring local brews is the highlight at this evening’s Beach Village Moonlight Madness. The sampling, along with sales, discounts and prizes from 30 stores runs May 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. on Queen Street East,  between Lockwood & Neville parks, See the Things To Do listing for more details.

POWER OUTAGE: Toronto Hydro map released on Twitter shows areas affected.

Squirrel caused power outage to 3,800

About 3,800 homes in South Riverdale and Leslieville were without power for most of May 23 — apparently thanks to a squirrel touching a line near a transformer.

The outage was sparked before 8 a.m. Toronto Hydro tweeted it was working on bringing power back in an area defined as Dundas Street East to Unwin Avenue and Cherry Street to Leslie Street. By 7 p.m. Hydro reported it was still trying to restore power to a small number of homes in the area.

Posted: May 24 2019 10:37 am
