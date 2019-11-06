Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates

Open house tomorrow for Danforth study

The Danforth community is invited to the first meeting about the Danforth Avenue Complete Street and Planning Study tomorrow from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monarch Park Collegiate, 1 Hanson St. The open house will include a brief presentation and interactive group discussion to get community feedback. Find out more details about the study online at toronto.ca/danforthstudy.

Halloween on Queen is best ever

With Halloween itself just and the corner, hundreds of Beach residents took part in Halloween on Queen, presented by the Beach Village BIA on Saturday. They got their faces painted, entered contests, judged pumpkins, watched puppeteers, listened to music, and had faces painted in scary designs, and followed the grand wizard Moogly Googly in the costumed parade.

See pictures and story in Streeter news and see more more pics on our new Instagram account.

Newly planted trees hit by vandals

Vandals are being blamed for having removed nearly all of the 120 trees and shrubs planted by the community in Taylor Creek Park, next to Victoria Park Avenue on Oct. 5.

About six new plants remain, despite the city having already having replanted some of them since discovering 50 of them missing after the community planting event. Vandals, it seems, struck at least twice.

For more on this story see our account and photos in the Streeter News section.

Liberals fend off NDP in Toronto-Danforth

Toronto–Danforth stayed in the Liberal sea of red that stretches across Toronto by re-electing Julie Dabrusin as MP in the federal election yesterday. The late Jack Layton’s former seat had been considered the riding most likely to be taken back by the NDP in this election and at least one poll showed New Democrat candidate Min Sook Lee in the lead. However, in the end, Dabrusin won convincingly, with greater than 8,000 more votes than Lee.

For more about the election in Toronto–Danforth, see today’s featured news story.

A small forest planted on Victoria Park

One hundred and twenty new trees and shrubs were planted in less than an hour on Saturday morning by community members drawn to the city’s volunteer planting project. In fact, so many people showed up to help that the city ran out of trees for everyone to plant in the corner of Taylor Creek Park alongside Victoria Park Avenue. More about the event — with pictures — in the News section.

