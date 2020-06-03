Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates

That was no SOS last night

A sail boat seeming to flash an SOS off Silver Birch Beach turned out just to have a light out and the bouncing of the boat made it appear to flash the help signal, police reported on Twitter last night. Marine Rescue escorted the boat back to a marina and no injuries were reported.

If you gotta go while in the park….

The washrooms in Riverdale and Withrow parks are scheduled to reopen this week. But for other public facilities in east-end parks, such as Kew Gardens and Woodbine Park, well, you’ll just have to hold it till next week. The city is reopening about 50 parks washrooms by June 6, with the rest of the 200 washrooms to open by mid-June, the city announced today. See the story.

East-end affordable housing sites get council okay

City council approved yesterday the second phase of the Housing Now initiative to build more affordable housing, including on two east-end properties, including on Queen Street East and Danforth Avenue. The plan and the sites had been announced by Mayor John Tory two days earlier.

Walk or cycle east stretch of Lake Shore this weekend

Vehicle access is again closed on the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East this weekend to give space to walkers, runners and cyclists. The road will be closed to vehicular traffic from Coxwell Avenue to Kew Beach Avenue. Read more about it.

Shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Main Street and Gerrard Street East, police said on Twitter yesterday. Callers reported multiple gunshots about 5 p.m. and emergency responders arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital. Police are investigating.

Second east-end child care centre opened for essential workers’ families

Another child care centre for children of essential and critical service workers has been opened at 84 Blake St., near Danforth snd Jones avenues. The site was the home of the Blake Street Early Learning and Child Care Centre before it was shut down with all other daycares during the pandemic.

This is the eighth such centre opened in existing city-run facilities and staffed by city child care workers. It’s also the second in the east end, after the centre at 1125 Danforth, opened in mid-April.

Queen, Danforth among sites for affordable housing

Six city-owned locations were proposed for creating affordable housing in an announcement by John Tory yesterday. One of them is where a social services building now stands and another where a library operates — both in the Beaches-East York ward, with councillor Brad Bradford’s blessing.

Check out the full story on Streeter.

Quick arrest after Main-Danforth bank held up

It took uniformed officers only 45 minutes to locate a suspect and recover stolen money after being called to an east-end bank robbery on Monday, police said yesterday. Read the complete story.

Bizarre events began in east end with cops trying to stop speeding car

It began on Saturday with reports of a speeding car near Eastern and Coxwell avenues and ended with an arrest in Harbord Village on 13 charges. In-between, the sequence of events included a crash into a store window, a vehicle bursting into flames, a stolen patrol car, and a scuffle with arresting officers, according to a police account released Monday. See the full account.

Danforth shootings among wave of weekend gunfire

Police were called to two reports of gunfire within hours of each other on Sunday. They were among at least six shootings across Toronto over the weekend, including the wounding of two teenagers in Thorncliffe Park. Get the whole story.

Pothole-fixing blitz continues today

If you run into traffic delays today, it may be because the city is on a massive project of fixing potholes on expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets. Sixty-six crews and 162 workers are fanning out across the city today in the final round of pothole repairs for this month, the city has announced.

About 18,000 potholes have already been repaired in May — and 105,000 so far in 2020. But in case those numbers sound impressive, bear in mind they are only slightly ahead of last year’s pothole-fixing pace — and well behind the numbers racked up by May in each of the two previous years.

If your least favourite east-end pothole is not filled in by today’s blitz, you can report it online, by email or by calling 311. It will likely be repaired within four days, the city says.

Library branches to start accepting book returns

No Beaches or Leslieville libraries are on the short list of public library branches to reopen their drop boxes for returned items on Monday, but they should follow on June 1 when other branches join the rollout of reopened library services. And curbside pickup of library materials ordered online is to begin shortly after that.

Read the whole story on Streeter.

Parks reopening more, but keep your distance

Toronto is following the province’s lead and opening more of the city’s parks facilities. Yesterday, Mayor John Tory announced skateboard parks and other facilities are opening immediately, followed by soccer fields, tennis courts, picnic shelters and other amenities by the weekend.

But no team activities are being allowed and physical distancing rules are still in place. Get all the details.

Car leaps onto Queen Street East sidewalk

A man who usually sits in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart at 970 Queen St. E. missed certain injury and possibly death when he left his post shortly before an SUV jumped the curb and crushed everything on the sidewalk this morning. “I would have been paralyzed or dead,” he says.

See the full story with pictures.

Drop-off depot reopened for waste in east end

The Bermondsey Transfer Station on Bermondsey Road is among two drop-off depots reopened — partially — to the public. But the hours for getting rid of your garbage, recycling and yard waste are limited mainly to evenings and nights and you have to follow public health guidelines to use the depots.

Read all about it.

Jazz fest among latest coronavirus victims

The Beaches Jazz Festival and Taste of the Danforth are among the latest local summer events to be cancelled, as the city has extended its cancellation of permits for major festivals to the end of August. Mayor John Tory announced the cancellations in his daily press briefing today.

See the latest news on what’s been cancelled, postponed and moved online.

GoFundMe money could help save Danforth childcare centre

Blossoming Minds Learning Centre, which serves families in East York, Riverdale and Upper Beaches, was worried it wouldn’t survive the pandemic shutdown — thanks to high rents and non-existent revenue. But an online fundraising drive and the possibility of some government funding has given owners hope the centre will survive. Read the full story.

Woman arrested yesterday in saliva-spreading investigation

A 32-year-old woman faces a charge of mischief about two weeks after Pape Avenue bank staff reported surveillance cameras showed someone coughing, spitting and spreading saliva around an ATM machine. See the update on this case.

Bradford lauds ShopHERE program to set up shops online

The city has joined with BIAs and other partners in a free program to set up small businesses and artists with online stores. Up to 3,000 businesses are expected to take up this offer, allowing more consumers to shop online, order delivery, and arrange pickup at places offering curbside service.

A city press release quotes Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford as supporting the “city’s effort to support independent businesses, especially the mom and pops that are the heart of main streets everywhere.”

Read all about it.

Demand is up at food banks but they’re coping

With so many unemployed during the pandemic, food banks in midtown and east-end wards are facing long lineups and big changes to how they serve those in need. But, so far, most are dealing with it well. See the full story and photos.

In-store shopping at some garden centres

Getting the go-ahead from Ontario premier Doug Ford, some local garden centres are throwing their doors open to shoppers, while others are sticking to curbside pickup and delivery. But all are promising to observe social distancing and other safety considerations. Here’s the rundown.

Mother’s Day brunch without taking her out

Some local restaurants are offering Mother’s Day brunches on Sunday for pickup or delivery. But you may have to order now. Check them out.

Garden centres opening with curbside pickup

With the Ontario government’s go-ahead, many garden centres and nurseries are open and operating as online businesses. Here are some local places you can place an order for delivery or pickup.

Woman identified from images of saliva-spreading at East York bank machine

Police have identified a 32-year-old woman after security camera images of a coughing, spitting and saliva-spreading incident at an ATM were released a few days ago. She is being sought by police.

Here’s the story with images.

Canada Day festivities cancelled for east end

East Yorkers will miss their parade, festival and fireworks and Leslieville-Beaches residents will do without their fireworks at Ashbridges Bay on July 1. The city has cancelled all in-person Canada Day celebrations. They’re the latest events to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellations pushing well into summer. Read about them and see the entire list of local cancellations.

You can continue putting your waste out, city says

With a record amount of yard waste being generated while residents are stuck at home, the city has decided to resume its collection. Yard waste pickup was cancelled early this spring but brought back in April for a four-week trial. The trial must have been a success, because now the city says yard waste is returning for the season. Just when garden centres and landscapers are also reopening their businesses.

See the full story in Streeter news.

East York long-term care home reports eighth death, while others suffer worse

COVID-19 has struck long-term care homes across Toronto with varying consequences, according to a city report today. The St. Clair O’Connor Community Care facility in East York now tallies eight deaths while centres in suburban Toronto have been hit worse. See the full story.

24 hours of virtual cycling to support Michael Garron workers

Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and about 300 other volunteers will be cycling for 24 hours on Friday to Crush COVID, but the immediate health beneficiaries may be the frontline workers at Michael Garron Hospital. Funds raised from the virtual event will go towards providing protective equipment for the hospital staff. Read the full story.

Business Q&A with Beaches-East York reps online tomorrow

On April 20 from 2 to 3 p.m., our local councillor, MP and MPP are hosting a small business Q&A. If you have questions about help for local businesses during or after the COVID-19 pandemic, you can bring them to Brad Bradford, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Rima Berns-McGown. Access the webinar on Facebook or Zoom.

Neighbourhood Voice bites the dust

Beaches-East York Neighbourhood Voice is among the latest newspapers to cease printing and move online for good. Publisher Torstar announced the shutdown on April 16. Get the full story.

Put out your yard waste at least one more time

The city has extended its yard waste collection for another two weeks. It had been suspended as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response but the city resumed it for a period from April 6 to 17. Yesterday it was announced the service would be continued to May 1. For more details see our report.

Donations for local shops collected by new site

Shops in Beaches and Leslieville are among businesses hit by the shutdown that you can support from a distance, thanks to a new website. Mayor John Tory is lauding distantly.ca, which has been set up to accept community donations for registered local businesses to help alleviate some of their expenses and help them survive the crisis.

Read all about it here.

Child care centre set up on Danforth for essential workers

Mayor John Tory announced this morning that the latest city-run day care site to be used as a child care centre for essential and critical workers’ families is to be located on Danforth Avenue, near Greenwood Avenue. The centre will be at 1125 Danforth Avenue, a facility usually used by the Danforth Early Learning and Child Care Centre, which has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.

Better behaviour found in parks by enforcement officers

Have you noticed it in Kew Beach, Woodbine Beach or other local parks? Fewer people flouting the city’s social distancing rules and gathering in groups, or using closed park facilities, like playgrounds and fitness stations?

That’s what enforcement officers have discovered on the first two days of their four-day holiday weekend blitz of the city’s parks. This comes as they move from issuing warnings to issuing tickets — up to $1,000 — for infractions of the public health measures. Read more about it.

4-day police crackdown on park gatherings

Woodbine Beach is among areas to be blitzed by police and enforcement officers from April 10 to 13 to crack down on groups congregating and people using parks facilities.

Three hundred and sixty officers will be talking to people and issuing tickets up to $1,000 to those found not complying with the city’s measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. The 10 parks targeted by officers have been the subject of public complaints or feedback from previous enforcement efforts, police say.

Read more in Streeter news.

Join the Beaches Easter Parade online this weekend

The parade on Queen Street East may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 scare, but it’s just starting online. The Beaches Lions Club that presents the popular event each year is accepting submissions for its first virtual Beaches Easter Parade.

See the story for all the details on how to join or enjoy the parade.

Skateboarders in East York park among groups hit by distancing police

The city set a record for the number of tickets issued and people talked to for using park facilities, like playgrounds, and congregating too closely in parks on Monday. This includes a 40-member group caught using the Stan Wadlow skateboarding park near Woodbine and Cosburn avenues.

For more, see the story.

Cancellations extending into summer

By now it must be obvious to you that the Beaches Easter Parade will not be cheering young and old along Queen Street next weekend. But the shut down of local events in midtown, Central Toronto and the east end are now reaching much further — into June and even July.

Here’s our latest guide to what’s been cancelled, postponed or moved online,

Local business shutdowns to spread after premier’s announcement

A lot more local businesses will be shut down tomorrow — temporarily, it is hoped — as Premier Doug Ford has announced only “essential workplaces” can stay open in the province.

This latest move to combat the spread of the coronavirus will leave our local grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, pet shops and several dozen other types of businesses operating from their storefronts and offices, while many more others are forced to close their doors. The closed shops, however, can still offer their products and services online and by phone, and eateries can still provide takeout and delivery service.

Here’s what we know so far about how it will affect the businesses in our communities. We’ll have much more about the local business scene later.

You can still get a coffee in the east end…

…though you may have to line up for it, observing social distancing. Coffee shops are setting other restrictions too. Here’s our updated and expanded guide to cafés still offering take-out treats during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we have to avoid extreme weather too

It’s bad enough our streets are already almost empty with people avoiding the coronavirus, but now we have another reason to stay home. Toronto Public Health is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel today, according to a city media release.

This comes after Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather statement warning of possible extreme weather today. See the story in Streeter news.

Local shutdowns and cancellations prompted by coronavirus crisis

Even the Fox is shutting down now. Ontario’s and Toronto’s chief medical officers have issued their warnings and recommendations about combating COVID-19 and now the speed of local shows being cancelled, venues shut down and programs postponed has accelerated.

We’re trying to stay on top of it with an updated tips list in Streeter news. If you’ve learned of any other schedule changes in the community due to coronavirus concerns, let us know.

Coronavirus testing centre open now at Michael Garron

Michael Garron Hospital on Coxwell Avenue has opened a coronavirus assessment centre with an entrance separate from the rest of the hospital, MGH announced today. It’s to meet the expected growing demand for testing in Toronto.

But before you rush up there, be aware the centre is taking only patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 — and only by telephone appointment. Read the full story with photos of the new centre.

Garbage deal ratified by city and union

We should be getting garbage pickup and other services in this area for quite a while longer after union members and city councillors ratified a five-year deal with the city’s outside workers. Read the latest news.

About this article: