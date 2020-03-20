Streeter

Yonge Street already deserted before weather warning
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter GHOST TOWN: This is Yonge Street between Davisville and Eglinton avenues on Thursday during the afternoon "rush hour."An extreme weather warning today aims to keep more residents at home.
Extreme weather warning adding to Toronto woes

City advises residents to stay home to avoid both coronavirus and windy, wet weather

As if you need another reason to stay home, the city is warning extreme weather may be coming today.

This comes on top of recommendations that residents avoid travel outside the home due to coronavirus concerns.

“In response to COVID-19, Toronto Public Health continues to encourage all residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel,” according to a media release this morning. “Staying in is also the safest choice during periods of very strong winds and rain.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a weather statement for Toronto predicting “rain and strong winds, with the possibility of thunderstorms, followed by a drop in temperature.”

Transportation Services staff are already clearing debris from catch basins and checking roadways prone to flooding, the city says. Salting staff and equipment are also ready, in case of freezing temperatures, and other crews standing by to

Parks, Forestry and Recreation has 55 urban forestry crews able to respond to fallen trees and branches. Additional crews are on standby to respond to hydro and other emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose objects in yards and on balconies. Road flooding and fallen trees or branches can be reported to 311.

Posted: Mar 20 2020 9:28 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
