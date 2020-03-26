Streeter

Car show cancelled
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter TILL FURTHER NOTICE: The Linsmore Tavern on Danforth Avenue is among bars cancelling performances due to having to shut down. Club says it awaits instructions from the city on when it can re-open.
More local events cancelled, postponed, or moved online

Starting now and extending into mid-May

The list of cancelled meetings, shows and concerts in our local areas has lengthened since organizers have come to accept that the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last longer than many originally expected.

Events being cancelled now extend into at least mid-May.

Some have been postponed to later dates and a few have been moved online.

Here’s the latest list of changes that we know about so far, in chronological order starting with currently scheduled events.

 

Ongoing

Art of the Book
• Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St.
Exhibit scheduled to run until April 26 but closed now until further notice.

Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library, 120 St. George St,
Exhibit scheduled to run until May 1 but closed now until further notice.

The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life
  City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd.
Exhibit scheduled to run until Aug. 7 but closed now until further notice.

March 24–29

Riverside Wine & Craft Beer Fest
Queen Street east of the Don Valley
Festival postponed, the new date to be determined.

March 26

Of Plant Portraits and Palampores: Floral Fascination in Eighteenth Century Europe
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

March 26–29

Tafelmusik Presents: Bach’s St John Passion
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert cancelled.

March 28

Intro to Nature Drawing
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Class cancelled.

March 29

Agnes Macphail Award Ceremony
East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.
Postponed, date to be determined

Greek Independence Day OXI Parade
Danforth Avenue in Greektown
Parade and celebration cancelled.

U of T presents: Wake Into Voice
MacMillan Theatre, 80 Queen’s Park
Concert cancelled.

The Life and Times of Nakht: Weaver of Thebes
Native Plants of Toronto: What, Where and Why
Animal Explorers
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentations cancelled.

March 30

Simply Shrubs
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Presentation cancelled.

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection
Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.
Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

March 31

Seniors Information and Active Living Fair
Central Eglinton Community Centre, 160 Eglinton Ave. E.
Fair cancelled, as community and recreation centres closed by city until at least April 6

Sarah Harmer
Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave.
Concert cancelled.

Shopping (band)
Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton St.
Concert cancelled.

April 1

Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Competition cancelled.

April 1–2

Garden Design 101
 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Course cancelled.

April 2

From India to Canada: A Documentary Filmmaker’s Journey
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

April 3

Global Climate Strike, Fridays for Future Toronto
Queen’s Park
Moved online. See website for more information.

Shelters for Eternity: The Egyptian Coffin Over Three Millennia
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

April 4

Intro to Nature Drawing
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Class cancelled.

April 5

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Journey to Hope: Conversations in Lent
 Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.
Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 6

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection
Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.
Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 9

There’s a Tool for That! (Leaside Garden Society meeting)
Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.
Meeting cancelled.

April 11–19

Opera Atelier presents: The Resurrection
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert cancelled.

April 18

SongBird North
Temerty Theatre, Royal Conservatory of Music, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 23

TBG Lecture
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Lecture cancelled.

TBG Annual General Meeting
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Meeting postponed, date to be determined.

April 24

Forest Hill Art Club’s Annual Art Show & Sale
Forest Hill Library Building, 666 Eglinton Ave. W.
Show cancelled.

April 26

Angela Hewitt
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 29

Mokoomba and Wesli
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 30–May 10

Hot Docs Festival
506 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled. Plans to “bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and to virtually deliver the event’s valuable pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings,” according to its website.

May 2

Orbert Davis “Soul Migration” with Chicago Jazz Philharmonic
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 3

Ladom Ensemble
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled.

May 6

Academy Chamber Orchestra
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled.

May 7

Mariza
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 8

Meow Meow
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Inti Ukana: A Latin American Tapestry (Upper Canada Choristers)
Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd.
Concert postponed. Rescheduled to Oct. 2.

May 13

B-Xalted!
Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave.
Cancelled.

We’ll be updating the list as new information is received. If you know of any other such local events, notify us by email.

