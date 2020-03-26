More local events cancelled, postponed, or moved online

The list of cancelled meetings, shows and concerts in our local areas has lengthened since organizers have come to accept that the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last longer than many originally expected.

Events being cancelled now extend into at least mid-May.

Some have been postponed to later dates and a few have been moved online.

Here’s the latest list of changes that we know about so far, in chronological order starting with currently scheduled events.

Ongoing

Art of the Book

• Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St.

Exhibit scheduled to run until April 26 but closed now until further notice.

Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community

• Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library, 120 St. George St,

Exhibit scheduled to run until May 1 but closed now until further notice.

The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life

• City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd.

Exhibit scheduled to run until Aug. 7 but closed now until further notice.

March 24–29

Riverside Wine & Craft Beer Fest

• Queen Street east of the Don Valley

Festival postponed, the new date to be determined.

March 26

Of Plant Portraits and Palampores: Floral Fascination in Eighteenth Century Europe

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

March 26–29

Tafelmusik Presents: Bach’s St John Passion

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert cancelled.

March 28

Intro to Nature Drawing

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Class cancelled.

March 29

Agnes Macphail Award Ceremony

• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Postponed, date to be determined

Greek Independence Day OXI Parade

• Danforth Avenue in Greektown

Parade and celebration cancelled.

U of T presents: Wake Into Voice

• MacMillan Theatre, 80 Queen’s Park

Concert cancelled.

The Life and Times of Nakht: Weaver of Thebes

Native Plants of Toronto: What, Where and Why

Animal Explorers

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentations cancelled.

March 30

Simply Shrubs

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Presentation cancelled.

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection

• Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.

Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

March 31

Seniors Information and Active Living Fair

• Central Eglinton Community Centre, 160 Eglinton Ave. E.

Fair cancelled, as community and recreation centres closed by city until at least April 6

Sarah Harmer

• Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave.

Concert cancelled.

Shopping (band)

• Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton St.

Concert cancelled.

April 1

Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Competition cancelled.

April 1–2

Garden Design 101

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Course cancelled.

April 2

From India to Canada: A Documentary Filmmaker’s Journey

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

April 3

Global Climate Strike, Fridays for Future Toronto

• Queen’s Park

Moved online. See website for more information.

Shelters for Eternity: The Egyptian Coffin Over Three Millennia

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

April 4

Intro to Nature Drawing

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Class cancelled.

April 5

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Journey to Hope: Conversations in Lent

• Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.

Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 6

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection

• Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.

Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 9

There’s a Tool for That! (Leaside Garden Society meeting)

• Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

Meeting cancelled.

April 11–19

Opera Atelier presents: The Resurrection

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert cancelled.

April 18

SongBird North

• Temerty Theatre, Royal Conservatory of Music, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 23

TBG Lecture

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Lecture cancelled.

TBG Annual General Meeting

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Meeting postponed, date to be determined.

April 24

Forest Hill Art Club’s Annual Art Show & Sale

• Forest Hill Library Building, 666 Eglinton Ave. W.

Show cancelled.

April 26

Angela Hewitt

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 29

Mokoomba and Wesli

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 30–May 10

Hot Docs Festival

• 506 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled. Plans to “bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and to virtually deliver the event’s valuable pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings,” according to its website.

May 2

Orbert Davis “Soul Migration” with Chicago Jazz Philharmonic

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 3

Ladom Ensemble

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled.

May 6

Academy Chamber Orchestra

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled.

May 7

Mariza

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 8

Meow Meow

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Inti Ukana: A Latin American Tapestry (Upper Canada Choristers)

• Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd.

Concert postponed. Rescheduled to Oct. 2.

May 13

B-Xalted!

• Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave.

Cancelled.

We’ll be updating the list as new information is received. If you know of any other such local events, notify us by email.

