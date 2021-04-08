ActiveTO closing roadways to vehicles for weekends again

The ActiveTO program that closed parts of Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard to traffic last summer is returning, city council agreed at its meeting yesterday.

The program of major weekend road closures proved popular last summer as pedestrians, joggers and cyclists took over stretches of roads in the city’s south end.

Once again on weekends, they’ll be able to enjoy walking, running and pedalling on weekends along Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, Bayview Avenue south of Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street between Gerrard Street East and Bayview.

“ActiveTO has been a successful and popular program that will continue to help us through the pandemic as well as contribute to the future livability of our city,” Mayor John Tory said. “Weekend road closures benefitted thousands of people and families last summer and I look forward to their return this year.”

The Bayview closure is actually extended to Mill street, a block south from Front Street where it ended last year, to provide a temporary detour route during construction of the Lower Don Trail.

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard West, which was part of the ActiveTO program last year, may also be closed to vehicles only on selected weekends while safely accommodating the important and coordinated construction work taking place at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection and The Queensway from Parkside Drive to Roncesvalles Avenue.

The first weekend of the road closures is to be determined by city staff based on weather, construction schedules and other maintenance activities.

Last year roads were closed for 25 weekends from May to October.

Mayor John Tory and council also directed staff to consider other roads to be added to this year’s schedule of weekend closures, including Black Creek Drive, Allen Road and roads at Exhibition Place.

About this article: