Police car at jazz fest where stabbing happened
Rodger Burnside/Streeter PROTECTING THE JAZZ FEST: A police car helps close off Queen Street East for the Beaches Jazz Festival, where a stabbing took place on the first evening.
Arrest for stabbing at Beaches jazz fest

19-year-old male charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing at the Beaches International Jazz Festival on Thursday.

Police made the arrest on July 30, five days after the alleged stabbing.

They say the victim, earlier reported as being in his 20s, was approached by a man who instigated an unprovoked physical altercation at Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. on July 25.

The victim was allegedly stabbed and he was sent to hospital with critical injuries.

The incident occurred just as the jazz festival was about to wrap up for the evening. Queen Street East was closed to traffic as performances ran from 7 to 11 p.m.

Michael Jobe of Toronto has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon. 

He is to appear in court at College Park on July 31.

Posted: Jul 31 2019 11:04 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
