Beaches, Rosedale, Lawrence Park among lowest COVID rates
Thorncliffe, Flemingdon among worst hit over recent three weeks, though not as bad as further-flung suburbs
As Toronto starts coming down off the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, some neighbourhoods appear to be faring far better than others, judging by figures from the provincial Ministry of Health.
The worst-hit communities continue to be those in the northwest suburbs and in Scarborough.
The figures are shown on the latest map of COVID-19 Neighbourhood Cases and Rates presented by the city.
The leader is the northwestern area designated by the city as Downsview-Roding-CFB, roughly between Highway 400 and Allen Road north of the 401. Over the 21-day period ending Feb. 9, it experienced COVID-19 at a rate of 733 cases per 100,000 people.
This contrasts with the central, midtown and east-end neighbourhoods at the other end of the scale. Lawrence Park South shows only 59 cases per 100,000, while the Beaches and Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills are close behind with 65 each.
Other standouts with low rates of infection are the areas including the neighbourhoods of Rosedale, Leaside, Riverdale, Playter Estates, and Yonge-St. Clair — with rates ranging from 76 to 101 cases per 100,000 population.
But it’s not all good news for central Toronto. Among the harder-hit neighbourhoods are the highrise communities of Flemingdon and Thorncliffe parks with rates of 556 and 547 respectively.
COVID rates by neighbourhood
Here are the number of cases per 100,000 for central, midtown and east-end neighbourhoods covered by Streeter, over 21 days from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9. They are listed in order from highest to lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents:
Flemingdon Park: 556
Yorkdale-Glen Park: 547
Thorncliffe Park: 526
Briar Hill-Belgravia: 484
Caledonia-Fairbank: 482
Englemount-Lawrence: 432
Victoria Village: 405
Bedford Park-Nortown: 327
Forest Hill North: 312
Parkwoods-Donalda: 307
Oakwood Village: 283
Taylor-Massey: 274
University: 276
North St. James Town: 269
O’Connor-Parkview: 262
Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction: 248
East-end Danforth: 220
Banbury-Don Mills: 213
Corso Italia-Davenport: 212
Mt. Pleasant West: 209
South Riverdale: 197
Palmerston-Little Italy: 195
Old East York: 184
Casa Loma: 182
Woodbine-Corridor: 175
Danforth-East York: 169
Greenwood-Coxwell: 160
Forest Hill South: 158
Broadview North: 157
Cabbagetown-South St. James Town: 154
Wychwood: 153
St. Andrew-Windfields: 146
Danforth: 145
Woodbine-Lumsden: 140
Bay Street Corridor: 132
Humewood-Cedarvale: 132
Church-Yonge Corridor: 131
Blake-Jones: 129
The Annex: 124
Mt. Pleasant East: 119
Yonge-Eglinton: 110
Leaside-Bennington: 101
North Riverdale: 84
Lawrence Park North: 82
Yonge-St. Clair: 80
Playter Estate-Danforth: 77
Rosedale-Moore Park: 76
Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills: 65
The Beaches: 65
Lawrence Park South: 59
