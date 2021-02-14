Beaches, Rosedale, Lawrence Park among lowest COVID rates

As Toronto starts coming down off the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, some neighbourhoods appear to be faring far better than others, judging by figures from the provincial Ministry of Health.

The worst-hit communities continue to be those in the northwest suburbs and in Scarborough.

The figures are shown on the latest map of COVID-19 Neighbourhood Cases and Rates presented by the city.

The leader is the northwestern area designated by the city as Downsview-Roding-CFB, roughly between Highway 400 and Allen Road north of the 401. Over the 21-day period ending Feb. 9, it experienced COVID-19 at a rate of 733 cases per 100,000 people.

This contrasts with the central, midtown and east-end neighbourhoods at the other end of the scale. Lawrence Park South shows only 59 cases per 100,000, while the Beaches and Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills are close behind with 65 each.

Other standouts with low rates of infection are the areas including the neighbourhoods of Rosedale, Leaside, Riverdale, Playter Estates, and Yonge-St. Clair — with rates ranging from 76 to 101 cases per 100,000 population.

But it’s not all good news for central Toronto. Among the harder-hit neighbourhoods are the highrise communities of Flemingdon and Thorncliffe parks with rates of 556 and 547 respectively.

COVID rates by neighbourhood

Here are the number of cases per 100,000 for central, midtown and east-end neighbourhoods covered by Streeter, over 21 days from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9. They are listed in order from highest to lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents:

Flemingdon Park: 556

Yorkdale-Glen Park: 547

Thorncliffe Park: 526

Briar Hill-Belgravia: 484

Caledonia-Fairbank: 482

Englemount-Lawrence: 432

Victoria Village: 405

Bedford Park-Nortown: 327

Forest Hill North: 312

Parkwoods-Donalda: 307

Oakwood Village: 283

Taylor-Massey: 274

University: 276

North St. James Town: 269

O’Connor-Parkview: 262

Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction: 248

East-end Danforth: 220

Banbury-Don Mills: 213

Corso Italia-Davenport: 212

Mt. Pleasant West: 209

South Riverdale: 197

Palmerston-Little Italy: 195

Old East York: 184

Casa Loma: 182

Woodbine-Corridor: 175

Danforth-East York: 169

Greenwood-Coxwell: 160

Forest Hill South: 158

Broadview North: 157

Cabbagetown-South St. James Town: 154

Wychwood: 153

St. Andrew-Windfields: 146

Danforth: 145

Woodbine-Lumsden: 140

Bay Street Corridor: 132

Humewood-Cedarvale: 132

Church-Yonge Corridor: 131

Blake-Jones: 129

The Annex: 124

Mt. Pleasant East: 119

Yonge-Eglinton: 110

Leaside-Bennington: 101

North Riverdale: 84

Lawrence Park North: 82

Yonge-St. Clair: 80

Playter Estate-Danforth: 77

Rosedale-Moore Park: 76

Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills: 65

The Beaches: 65

Lawrence Park South: 59

