Bermondsey drop-off depot reopening to public — partially

Starting tonight, you can finally get rid of that garbage, recycling and yard waste that’s been piling up since the city’s drop-off depots shut down to the public.

At least, at two transfer stations that are resuming service. If you are willing to make the drop-off in the evening or at night. And you take the proper precautions to maintain physical distance.

The city is partially reopening to the public the transfer stations on Bermondsey Road in the east end and on Ingram Drive in the west end, staff announced yesterday.

As of May 19, Toronto residents will be able to drop off recycling, garbage, and yard waste at the Bermondsey Transfer Station from Mondays to Thursdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., and on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will also be open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for drop off of the same materials, plus household hazardous waste.

Public health guidelines for the drop-offs include paying by debit or credit card only and maintaining a two-metre distance from others. A face mask or covering can also be used when physical distancing is not possible, including in interactions with transfer station staff.

The public is asked to limit visits as much as possible during this phased-in reopening of city facilities.

Registered account holders, who have not been shut out of the transfer stations, can continue to bring material to depots during all operating hours.

The latest information about garbage, recycling and organics disposal is updated online daily at the city’s COVID-19: Changes to City Services page.

