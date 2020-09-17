BigArtTO projects art into local neighbourhoods

In case you can’t leave your neighbourhood to see art, BigArtTO is bringing it to your neighbourhood.

Projected and illuminated outdoors on local buildings and landmarks.

The city launched BigArtTO last night, featuring free access to more than 200 hours of temporary public artworks created by Toronto artists.

The large-scale projections are to be shown on a weekly schedule covering each of Toronto’s 25 wards, starting Sept. 16 and running to Dec. 5.

“BigArtTO provides residents with opportunities to safely explore city neighbourhoods while supporting local businesses and artists,” Mayor John Tory said in launching the program with Don Valley North councillor Shelley Carroll in whose ward the first event is being held.

The artworks will play on 10-minute loops Wednesday through Saturday evenings.

Most of the productions are the result of a collaboration between the City, OCAD University and AVA Animation and Visual Arts Inc.

The events will follow Toronto Public health guidelines calling for physical distancing and mask wearing.

Here’s the schedule of BigArtTO events in communities covered by Streeter:

Sept. 16–19, 8–11 p.m.

Davenport ward

“The Elevator to You” by Ian Keteku

Joseph J. Piccininni Community Centre, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.

Sept. 23–26, 8–11 p.m.

Don Valley East ward

Don Mills Library , 888 Lawrence Ave. E.

Oct. 7–10, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

University-Rosedale ward

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, Christie Pits Park, 779 Crawford St.

Oct. 21–24, 7–10 p.m.

Beaches-East York ward

“Life Preserver” by Alvin Luong

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pool, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

Oct. 28–31, 7–10 p.m.

Toronto-St. Paul’s ward

Casa Loma Campus, George Brown College, 160 Kendal Ave.

Nov. 11–14, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Don Valley West ward

Leaside Memorial Gardens Arena, 1073 Millwood Rd.

Nov. 18–21, 6–9 p.m.

Toronto-Danforth ward

Location to be announced

Nov. 25–28, 6–9 p.m.

Eglinton-Lawrence ward

Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Rd.

Dec. 2–6, 6–9 p.m.

Toronto Centre ward

Equinix Data Centre, Distillery District, 45 Parliament St.

The city’s full BigArtTO schedule can be found online.

