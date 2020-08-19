Body in wooded area near Ashbridges for two days, police believe

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area east of the Martin Goodman Trail, in the south end of Ashbridges Bay.

The man was located on Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Police say they believe he was there since Aug. 12.

He has been identified as Acquilino Logwee Iko, 29, of Mississauga.

His photograph has been released to encourage witnesses to come forward, police said in a news release yesterday.

A police media spokesperson said this morning they have no further information to release yet on whether they consider the death suspicious.

Investigators are appealing for help and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

