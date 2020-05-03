Boom in yardwork aided by resumption of yard waste pickup

If you’re spending your at-home time cleaning up your property, you can be reassured you can continue getting rid of your leaves, small branches and garden clippings at the curb.

The city is carrying on regular yard waste collection, it announced in a press release this morning.

“By fully resuming this seasonal collection, the City is helping residents continue to stay home as much as possible by enabling gardening and outdoor work,” the release says.

Yard waste collection is a seasonal service but its start this year was suspended in March to make sure enough staff was available during the COVID-19 pandemic to collect garbage, recycling and green bin organics.

It was resumed for a trial period from April 6 to May 1.

A lot of people, stuck at home, must have taken advantage of it. By April 25, crews had collected 11,000 tonnes of yard waste, 3,100 tonnes more than collected by this time last year, according to the city.

“I’m proud we can continue to provide this important service during the ongoing emergency — the numbers clearly show it is a popular service right now for residents staying home as much as possible to fight COVID-19,” Mayor John Tory is quoted as saying in the press release.

Residents are asked to put their yard waste out before 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled garbage and yard waste collection day. If yard waste is not picked up the day it is put out, leave it there and it will be picked up later, the city advises.

Residents can put it out in a yard waste bag, a rigid open-top container, or in bundles for brush and branches no longer than 1.2 metres (4 feet).

Garden centres opening

The resumption of yard waste collection comes as garden centres are set to reopen in Ontario, though with some restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford announced two days ago a list of businesses that can open again on May 4, including garden centres and nurseries for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Lawn care companies, landscaping firms and essential construction services are also among the businesses the province is allowing to reopen this week.

About this article: