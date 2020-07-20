Building collapse on Jones buries and kills man

A man has died of his injuries after becoming trapped in a trench when part of a house under construction collapsed in the east end Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to calls for a possible explosion and people trapped at the structure at 375 Jones Ave. north of Boultbee Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., said Stephan Powell, district chief of Toronto Fire Services.

They found a man buried in a two-metre deep trench under the weight of debris, mud and concrete. Neighbours were reportedly trying to uncover him.

It took TFS two hours to get him out, Powell said.

The extricated man, showing no vital signs, was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead.

Other people had been on the work site when the collapse occurred, but no other injuries were reported.

Stephan, for a tweet. TFS called to 375 Jones Ave for a trench rescue. TFS removed victim who was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedics pic.twitter.com/5W3eSE3bEo — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) July 19, 2020

Despite early reports of an explosion, it is not known whether there had actually been an explosion, according to Powell. “My guess would be no,” he said.

No cause of the accident has been released yet. It is being investigated by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Jones Ave + Boultbee Ave

– road closures are still in effect

– reports male has succumbed to his injuries

– ministry of labour in investigating#GO1339953

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 19, 2020

