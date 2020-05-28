Cars keep out: Roads cleared for weekend foot and bike traffic

Two stretches of major roads will again be closed to vehicular traffic to give walkers, joggers and cyclists more room this weekend.

The city announced on Wednesday the closures will affect an east-end section of Lake Shore Boulevard and the lower end of Bayview Avenue.

Similar closures last weekend drew hundreds of people on foot and bicycles who enjoyed the unusual amount of room they had on the roads.

The closures are intended to give people more physical spacing while walking, running and biking, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while letting residents to be outside and get exercise, according to a city press release May 27.

Closed to vehicles will be:

Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Coxwell Avenue to Kew Beach Avenue. Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road. River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.



Closures will be in effect from Saturday, 6 a.m., to Sunday, 11 p.m.

