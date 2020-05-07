Celebrate Mother’s Day with a brunch takeout or delivery

Taking Mother out for her special day is probably off the menu for most people this year.

So as Mother’s Day quickly approaches, sons and daughters have been trying to figure out how to worship their moms, while protecting everyone’s health.

Here are nine restaurants across town that are offering delivery or curbside pickup for that special Mother’s Day.

Aviator

1458 Danforth Ave.

647-348-2680

Instagram, email

“We decided to open for Mother’s Day, so we could do something special for the customers in our neighbourhood and do something special on that day,” owner Verity Crewe says.

Order a special breakfast of pancakes with whipped cream, quiche lorraine or quiche florentine at this Danforth East restaurant through takeout for $20. Also, if you’re feeling fancy you can include a small tulip bouquet, a bottle of prosecco and coffee as a special add-on to your order. Quantities are limited so make sure to order ahead of time by email or phone.

Bonjour Brioche

812 Queen St E

416-406-1250

Instagram

Do you love pastries? Riverside’s Bonjour Brioche is offering curbside pickup for Mother’s Day on May 8 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick from quiches, tarts, sandwiches and croissants.

City Betty

1352 Danforth Ave.

647-271-3949

Instagram

This Danforth East restaurant is doing a “Yo’ Mother’s Day Brunch” for delivery on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with pre-orders being taken on Wednesday till 4 p.m. Brunch includes latkes, frittatas, scones, muffins and specialty drinks for mom for $30 per person.

Isabella’s Boutique Restaurant

2066 Queen St. E.

416-699-5050

Instagram

Isabella’s in the Beach is serving up Mother’s Day with a Japanese flair with contactless pickup on May 9. They are serving mochi pancakes, loco-moco burgers, karaage fried chicken, Japanese curry rice, and taco and omu rice.

Madame Levant

821 Gerard St. E.

416-729-0503

Instagram

This Leslieville restaurant is serving up a special Mother’s Day lunch kit packed full of tasty treats fit for four to five people. The kit includes halawa pancakes,free range eggs, Halloum cheese, pita bread and peach orange blossom kombucha you can use to make mom a special Mother’s Day mimosa.

The Porch Light

982 Kingston Rd.

416-551-6509

Instagram

This Upper Beaches restaurant and cafe will be open on Sunday May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Mother’s Day brunch takeout. A special Mother’s Day menu will be announced soon.

Stamp’s Lane

371 Roncevalles Ave.

416-537-7750

Instagram

This west-end eatery has two special Mother’s Day baskets for brunch and dinner ready for order on May 7 and pickup on May 8 and 9. The basket includes bubbly sparkling wine,house smoked salmon and dip, demi baguettes and cheeses, berries, brownies and a Stamp’s Lane gift card or certificate for $25. The price comes to $125.

“We’re doing it this year because ordinarily we have a special brunch for Mother’s Day — you know sit in the restaurant and eat brunch — but we can’t do that this year,” says Stamp’s Mac Smeaton, a relative of the chef.

Starving Artist

467 Danforth Ave.

647-347-6737

Instagram

Get tasty potato and regular waffles, bacon, smoked salmon and mixed fruit at this popular Danforth restaurant chain. However, the Markham location is going all out with special gift add-ons of chocolates and flowers available for pickup or delivery.

The Windsor Arms

18 St. Thomas St., near Bloor St. West

416-971-9666

Instagram, email

Windsor Arms’ “Mother’s Day Tea at Home” offers a sophisticated menu including tea and scones for up to four, savouries and sandwiches, including items like goat cheese and caramelized shallot quiches and a choice of 16 petits fours. It’s available from May 1 to May 17 for pickup from the Yorkville-area establishment if you phone or email 24 hours in advance. Price $140 to $180.

— with files from Rodger Burnside

