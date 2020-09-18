Charges laid in fatal boat crash near Woodbine Beach

Two weeks after the fatal boat crash near Woodbine Beach, a man has been charged with criminal negligence, police reported late yesterday afternoon.

Officers from Traffic Services launched an investigation after the collision witnessed by beachgoers shortly after noon hour on Sept. 3.

A 47-year-old man was killed when the small craft on which he was one of six passengers hit the rocks lining the shore of a park about 90 metres from the beach.

The operator of the boat and the rest of the passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing the boat racing across Ashbridges Bay into the rocks at high speed. Video obtained by CBC also shows a boat approaching the rocks quickly.

Thamilagan Olivernicholas, 46, of Markham, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Olivernicholas is the registered owner of the vessel and is alleged to have been the driver at the time of the collision, confirmed Const. Michelle Flannery fro9m Toronto Police.

The accused is to appear at court on Nov. 4.

About this article: