City’s virtual commemoration of Danforth tragedy posted

The City of Toronto has posted online a commemoration of the 2018 Danforth Avenue shooting that left three people dead, including the lone gunman, and 13 people injured.

Posted yesterday afternoon on the city’s website as well as on YouTube, the commemoration includes video of the private ceremony in Withrow Park in the morning, as well as images of memorials on Danforth and in the area.

Toronto mayor John Tory and local councillor Paul Fletcher are shown speaking and laying flowers beneath trees planted in the park a year ago to memorialize the two people killed in the tragedy.

They were joined by Danielle Kane, a shooting victim who was paralyzed from the waist down, joined them in the laying of flowers.

About this article: