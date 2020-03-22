Coffee’s still on, but you may have to line up for it — far apart

The lineup for Remarkable Bean in the Beaches on the weekend afternoon stretches almost as far as the shuttered Fox Theatre, a couple of storefronts down on Queen Street East.

The reason the line is so long is twofold.

The popular local coffee and snack shop is allowing only one or two customers in at a time to order takeout.

And folks in the line are spreading themselves up to six feet apart. Social distancing at work.

It’s a scene repeated at other cafés in the east end. Most shops are still open but, heeding the instructions of the city’s medical health officer, are serving takeout only.

Many are also reducing their hours and the number of people they let in at once. Some are refusing to take cash.

A few have closed up altogether.

Here’s a summary of what we know so far about the status of more than two dozen coffee shops in Riverdale, East York, Leslieville and the Beaches, sorted by streets.



Broadview Avenue

Juliana Social Cafe

• 387 Broadview Ave. north of Gerrard Street East

Closed.

Rooster Coffee House

• 479 Broadview Ave. south of Danforth

Closed.

Broadview Espresso

• 817 Broadview Ave. north of Danforth Avenue

Open for takeout with hours reduced to weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takeout only.

SUPERNOVA Coffee

• 897 Broadview Ave. at Browning Ave.

Closed.

Danforth Avenue

Starbucks

• 106 Danforth Ave.

• 604 Danforth Ave.

• 888 Danforth Ave.

All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

Second Cup

• 355 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. each day. All Second Cup outlets are accepting only cards for payment, no cash.

Tim Hortons

• 426 Danforth Ave.

All Tim Hortons are open for takeout, delivery and drive-thru where available with reduced hours. The store closing at 6 p.m. daily.

Bread & Roses Bakery Cafe

• 508 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with regular hours.

Red Rocket Coffee

• 1364 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with regular hours.

Mofer Coffee

• 1577 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m.

Zav Coffee Shop

• 2048 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 4 p.m.

Coffee Time

• 2146 Danforth Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 7 p.m.

Press Books. Coffee. Vinyl.

• 2442 Danforth Ave.

Bookstore open and coffee available for takeout only.

Queen Street East

Starbucks

• 908 Queen St. E.

• 1842 Queen St. E.

All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

Remarkable Bean

• 1103 Queen St. E.

• 2242 Queen St. E.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. most days. Allowing three customers in at a time at 1103, and two at 2242.

Tango Palace

• 1156 Queen St. East

Open for takeout, closing at 8 p.m. daily.

Tim Hortons

• 2002 Queen St. E.

All Tim Hortons are open for takeout, delivery and drive-thru where available with reduced hours. The store closing at 9 p.m. daily.

Juice and Java

• 2102 Queen St. E.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Logan Avenue

Riverdale Perk Cafe

• 633 Logan Ave. south of Withrow Park

Open for takeout with hours reduced, closing at 4 p.m. each day.

Pape Avenue

Goat Coffee Co.

• 893 Pape Ave.

Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 5 p.m.

Coxwell Avenue

Starbucks

• 978 Coxwell Ave.

All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

We’ll be updating and expanding this summary as more information is received.

