Lineup at cafes
Rodger Burnside/Streeter COFFEE LINE: Patrons for the Beach's Remarkable Bean spread out as they await their turn inside the shop to order takeout.
Coffee’s still on, but you may have to line up for it — far apart

East-end cafés serving takeout, but most with restrictions on hours, payment options or numbers

The lineup for Remarkable Bean in the Beaches on the weekend afternoon stretches almost as far as the shuttered Fox Theatre, a couple of storefronts down on Queen Street East.

The reason the line is so long is twofold.

The popular local coffee and snack shop is allowing only one or two customers in at a time to order takeout.

And folks in the line are spreading themselves up to six feet apart. Social distancing at work.

It’s a scene repeated at other cafés in the east end. Most shops are still open but, heeding the instructions of the city’s medical health officer, are serving takeout only.

Many are also reducing their hours and the number of people they let in at once. Some are refusing to take cash.

A few have closed up altogether.

Here’s a summary of what we know so far about the status of more than two dozen coffee shops in Riverdale, East York, Leslieville and the Beaches, sorted by streets.

Broadview Avenue

Juliana Social Cafe
 387 Broadview Ave. north of Gerrard Street East
Closed.

Rooster Coffee House
 479 Broadview Ave. south of Danforth
Closed.

coffee shop open
Rodger Burnside/StreeterTAKING OUT: A lone coffee drinker stands at the window of Broadview Espresso while a couple and their pet imbibe outdoors. The coffee shop on Broadview Avenue is one of many places in the east end that are staying open for takeout only.

Broadview Espresso
 817 Broadview Ave. north of Danforth Avenue
Open for takeout with hours reduced to weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takeout only.

SUPERNOVA Coffee
 897 Broadview Ave. at Browning Ave.
Closed.

Danforth Avenue

Starbucks
 106 Danforth Ave.
 604 Danforth Ave.
 888 Danforth Ave.
All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

coffee shop taking only cards
Alexei Malakhov/StreeteerCASHLESS TRANSACTIONS: Second Cup coffee shops are taking only cards for payments.

Second Cup
 355 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. each day. All Second Cup outlets are accepting only cards for payment, no cash.

Tim Hortons
 426 Danforth Ave.
All Tim Hortons are open for takeout, delivery and drive-thru where available with reduced hours. The store closing at 6 p.m. daily.

Bread & Roses Bakery Cafe
 508 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with regular hours.

Red Rocket Coffee
 1364 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with regular hours.

Mofer Coffee
 1577 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m.

Zav Coffee Shop
 2048 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 4 p.m.

Coffee Time
 2146 Danforth Ave.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 7 p.m.

Press Books. Coffee. Vinyl.
 2442 Danforth Ave.
Bookstore open and coffee available for takeout only.

Queen Street East

Starbucks
 908 Queen St. E.
 1842 Queen St. E.
All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

Remarkable Bean
1103 Queen St. E.
 2242 Queen St. E.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. most days. Allowing three customers in at a time at 1103, and two at 2242.

Tango Palace
1156 Queen St. East
Open for takeout, closing at 8 p.m. daily.

Tim Hortons
2002 Queen St. E.
All Tim Hortons are open for takeout, delivery and drive-thru where available with reduced hours. The store closing at 9 p.m. daily.

Juice and Java
• 2102 Queen St. E.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Logan Avenue

Riverdale Perk Cafe
 633 Logan Ave. south of Withrow Park
Open for takeout with hours reduced, closing at 4 p.m. each day.

Pape Avenue

Goat Coffee Co.
 893 Pape Ave.
Open for takeout with reduced hours, closing at 5 p.m.

Coxwell Avenue

Starbucks
 978 Coxwell Ave.
All Starbucks closed except for drive-thru and delivery.

 

We’ll be updating and expanding this summary as more information is received.

