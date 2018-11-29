Community joins in Beaches Santa Claus Parade

It may not be the most grandiose Toronto-area parade Santa rides his sled in each year, but it may be the closest to its community.

More than a thousand families lined a kilometre-long stretch of Kingston Road and side streets or watched from their houses on Nov. 25 for the Beaches Santa Claus Parade, presented by Community Centre 55 and local businesses.

Taking part in the parade that has been a highlight of the season for east-end Toronto residents since 2006 were local marching bands, new and established businesses, kids entertainment figures, martial arts students, motorcycles, antique trucks, police and firefighters.

Political representatives including the recently re-elected mayor John Tory (in his first appearance in this parade), Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and rookie MPP Rima Berns-McGown walked or rode the parade route from Victoria Park Avenue west to Walter Street and north to the CC55 building at Main Street and Swanwick Avenue.

Hundreds of mainly local people also took part in the parade. Among the more than forty floats and costumed groups were the Guardians of the Children biker club, recently opened Big Carrot, the Second Signal Regiment of Toronto, Beach Citizens of the Year, Beach Metro Community News, Dragonz Martial Arts Centre, The SPACE dance company, Special Olympics Canada and the Malvern Collegiate marching band, fresh from their appearance in Toronto’s Santa Claus parade a week earlier — and of course Santa Claus, joined by Mrs. Claus.

Community Centre 55 hosted a barbecue and crafts for kids after the parade.

More scenes from the parade:

