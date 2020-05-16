East-end jazz and food fests among signature summer events cancelled

To probably no one’s surprise at this point, the Beaches International Jazz Festival and the Taste of the Danforth have become the latest big, festive occasions to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are among the local summer events to be cancelled, as the city has extended its cancellation of permits for major festivals to the end of August.

Mayor John Tory announced the cancellations in his daily press briefing today.

“It is with deep regret that we are forced to extend the cancellation of large festivals to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Tory said. “Special events and festivals are critical to the livability, vitality and economic success of Toronto, and that is why we are launching the Cultural Festivals Recovery Program to ensure that when we defeat COVID-19, these festivals can return safely and contribute to Toronto’s economic recovery.”

The cancellations affect festivals, conferences and cultural programs held in municipally managed facilities or held in public locations like roads, parks and civic squares.

Events involving more than 250 have been cancelled through to July 31 and those with 25,000 or more attendees have been cancelled through to Aug. 31.

The Beaches jazz fest which takes place annually on Queen Street East and in east-end outdoor venues had been scheduled for July 2 to 26.

The Taste of the Danforth street festival on Danforth Avenue was booked for Aug. 7–9.

Both usually attract tens of thousands of participants from local neighbourhoods and from across the Toronto, and are signature events for their communities.

Also among the major cancellations mentioned in the announcement today were the Salsa on St. Clair street festival and the Toronto Chinatown Festival.

The good news for all these events is that the city will use the money that would normally have been granted to festivals to support those that have been impacted by the pandemic, Tory said today.

The city’s Cultural Festivals Recovery Program is to provide financial and in-kind support to defray financial losses for festivals that were cancelled, to help pay suppliers including artists and small businesses, and prepare for next year.

Updated list of changes

Here’s the latest list of cancellations, postponements and moves to online in the local areas that we know about so far, starting with the furthest in the future.

Aug. 22–23

Toronto Chinatown Festival

• Downtown in Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West area

Festival cancelled.

Aug. 7–9

Taste of the Danforth east of Broadway Avenue

Street festival cancelled.

July 9–Aug. 1

Toronto Summer Music Festival

• Various venues including Koerner Hall, Walter Hall and Heliconian Hall

Music festival cancelled.

July 5–7

Taste of Lawrence

• Lawrence Avenue East

Street festival cancelled.

July 4–5

Salsa on St. Clair

• St. Clair Avenue East, west of Bathurst Street

Street festival cancelled.

July 2–26

Beaches International Jazz Festival

• Queen Street East and local outdoor venues

Music festival cancelled.

July 1–12

Toronto Fringe Festival

• Various venues.

Festival cancelled.

July 1

East York Canada Day Parade and Festival

• East York and Stan Wadlow Park

Events cancelled. City co-hosting virtual celebrations.

Canada Day Fireworks

• Stan Wadlow Park and Ash bridges Bay

Fireworks cancelled.

June 28

Pride Toronto

• Sherbourne Street and other streets in central and downtown Toronto

Parade and festivities replaced by virtual events.

June 27–28

Fairbank Summerfest

• Eglinton Avenue West, West of Dufferin Street

Postponed. New dates to be determined.

June 20

Yorkville Exotic Car show

• Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street

Show cancelled, postponed to the following year.

June 18–28

Toronto Jazz Festival

• Various venues, including Koerner Hall, Bloor-Yorkville Village, and Danforth Music Hall

Festival postponed, some performances rescheduled for later in year.

June 14

Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces

• Cabbagetown gardens

Cancelled.

June 13–19

NXNE Music and Gaming Festival

• various downtown venues

Postponed to Aug. 11–16.

June 12–14

Toronto Smartphone Film Festival

• Innis College, University of Toronto, 2 Sussex Ave.

Postponed indefinitely. New dates to be determined.

June 11–14

Requiem Pour L., Luminato Festival Toronto

• Bluma Appel Theatre

Performance cancelled.

June 7

Manulife Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart

• Various Toronto main streets

Cancelled and replaced by Virtual Ride for Heart throughout June.

June 6–7

Riverdale ArtWalk

• Jimmie Simpson Park

Cancelled and replaced by Riverdale ArtWalk Online Show and Sale at Leslie Grove Gallery Online Store.

Woofstock

• Woodbine park

Postponed. Rescheduled for Sept. 26–27.

June 6

Pape Village Summerfest

• Pape Avenue between Mortimer and Cosburn avenues

Street festival cancelled.

Riverside Easts & Beats StreetFest

• Queen Street East from Don Valley Parkway to De Grassi Street.

Street festival cancelled.

May 29–31

Toronto Bach Festival

• St. Barnabas-on-the-Danforth, 361 Danforth Ave.; Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave. and other locations.

Cancelled.

May 23–24

Doors Open Toronto

• various buildings in Toronto

Cancelled by city.

May 21–24

Tafelmusik presents: A Handel Celebration

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert cancelled. Refunds bring processed.

May 18–23

Canadian Music Week

• various venues

Postponed to Sept. 8-13.

May 17–24

Jewish Music Week

• various venues including Al Green Theatre, Barbara Frum Library, Beth Tikvah Synagogue, Holy Blossom Temple

All events cancelled.

Ongoing

Spring 2020 Film Series

• Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr.

Scheduled to run from March through June. Museum closed until further notice.

The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life

• City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd.

Exhibit scheduled to run until Aug. 7 but closed now until further notice.

Saturday Farmers Market

• Evergreen Brick Works

Cancelled till further notice.

We’ll be revising and updating the list as new information is received. If you know of any other local events that have been cancelled, postponed or moved online, notify us by email.

