East York long-term care home at eight deaths as other facilities report worse outbreaks

The toll taken by the coronavirus at the St. Clair O’Connor Community Care centre appears to have levelled off after reporting eight deaths several weeks ago, according to figures in a summary report on COVID-19 at Toronto facilities caring for the elderly.

The death toll in the long-term care section of the centre at O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East reached seven by April 8, according to media reports. This made it the second hardest hit facility in Toronto at the time.

Now the city’s thrice-weekly update lists the number of confirmed deaths for the East York facility at eight, with one hospitalization also recorded. Nineteen confirmed cases of the virus among residents and 12 cases among staff are also counted for the centre.

In previous news reports, the centre’s administration has expressed appreciation to Michael Garron Hospital, which has provided them with staff, equipment and training in coping with the pandemic.

Although the initial outbreak at St. Clair O’Connor Community Care made city-wide news, the centre has been missing from headlines over the past month as higher numbers at other facilities have been reported.

The worst outbreaks have been at Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke (172 resident cases, 36 deaths now reported), Seven Oaks in Scarborough (106 resident cases, 32 deaths), Altamont Care (122 resident cases, 31 deaths), and Elm Grove Living Centre in west-end Toronto (73 resident cases, 15 deaths), according to the April 27 report.

The totals for all Toronto long-term care centres, retirement homes and hospitals caring for the elderly are 1,532 confirmed resident cases, 209 deaths and 83 current hospitalizations, according to the report.

Long-term care facilities in Streeter coverage areas (central Toronto, midtown and east-end Toronto) have reported a wide range of cases, but still fewer fatalities than at the St. Clair O’Connor home.

Local cases

Here are summaries for other centres in Streeter coverage areas mentioned in the report as having reported cases:

• Amica on the Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West on Avenue Road, has had one case and no deaths.

• Baycrest Apotex Centre on Bathurst Street in North Toronto has confirmed five cases and two deaths, according to the summary.

• Bradgate Arms Retirement Residence on Avenue Road in the Forest Hill-Casa Loma area has had 10 cases with no fatalities.

• Christie Gardens Apartments and Care in Seaton Village has had 19 confirmed cases, but no deaths reported.

• Hazelton Place Retirement Residence on Avenue Road in the Yorkville area has had only one case and zero deaths.

• Hillcrest Reactivation Centre on Austin Terrace at Bathurst Street records 18 cases and four deaths, and has two current hospitalizations.

• Kensington Gardens on Brunswick Avenue north of College Street has experienced 22 cases and two fatalities.

• Main Street Terrace on Main Street in Upper Beaches has had only one case and no deaths.

• O’Neill Centre Long Term Care on Christie Street in Seaton Village reports one case with no deaths.

• Rekai Centres on Sherbourne Street south of Carlton Street has had 41 cases and four deaths, and has four hospitalizations, according to the report.

• Rekai Centres at Wellesley at Wellesley and Sherbourne streets has had 49 cases and three deaths, and has three hospitalizations, according to the report.

• Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre on Church Street south of Bloor Street West has reported seven resident cases, two deaths and one current hospitalization.

• Sisters of St. Joseph in East York’s Broadview North community report only one case, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Note: This is an update of a story published a week earlier showing lower figures for cases and deaths.

