Electric vehicle charging stations installed by city in pilot project

Electric vehicle charging stations are being installed across Toronto by the city, including at least two in the east end, in a pilot project.

“I am excited to announce the next stage in the City’s Electric Vehicle Strategy, the long awaited on-street electric vehicle charging pilot, has finally been installed by Toronto Hydro,” Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher said in her ward newsletter today.

Toronto Hydro workers could be seen installing a station on Alton Avenue, north of Queen Street East, in Leslieville this afternoon.

They are scheduled to put in another station on Mountjoy Avenue in the East Danforth area next week, according to a worker at the Alton site.

Up to 13 stations at seven locations are expected to be installed in Toronto in the pilot project to test the technology.

The project is part of the Electric Vehicle Strategy approved by city council on Jan. 29 to help Toronto achieves the goal of 100 per cent of transportation using zero-carbon energy sources by 2050.

A city report on the strategy predicts by 2025, five per cent of registered personal vehicles will be electric, with the figure rising to 20 per cent by 2030, and 80 per cent by 2040.

Currently, about 0.6 per cent of vehicles registered in the city are electric.

Fletcher said the Alton and Mountjoy locations for the pilot were selected using criteria including the streets being a permit parking area with available permits capacity and not having any daytime parking restrictions that would restrict access to the EV charging stations and being in an area with sufficient electrical capacity to support the charging stations.

