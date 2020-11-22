Former councillor McMahon gets Liberal nod in Beaches-East York

Beaches-East York Liberals are putting their hopes in a former city councillor to win the riding back from the NDP in the next provincial election.

Mary-Margaret McMahon, who served as one of two councillors for Beaches-East York from 2010 to 2018, has been nominated as Liberal Party candidate for the election expected in 2022, the party announced today.

“I look forward to bringing Beaches-East York residents together to help build a more sustainable and connected community where every voice is heard, represented, and championed,” McMahon said in the release.

Story continues after ad

Born and raised in Collingwood, Ont., the 54-year-old McMahon has lived and raised her family in Beaches-East York for almost three decades. She is a founding member of the Danforth East Community Association and the East Lynn Park Farmers’ Market.

“Mary-Margaret’s track record of achievement, along with her passion for her community and the environment, will make her an excellent Member of Provincial Parliament for Beaches-East York,” said Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca in the news release.

“I’m very happy to have Mary-Margaret on our team as we get ready to take on Doug Ford in the next election.”

Flipping history of Beaches-East York

Provincially, the Beaches-East York riding has flipped between Liberal and New Democrat representatives in recent years.

Currently, Rima Berns-McGown holds the seat for the NDP, having in 2018 defeated Liberal incumbent Arthur Potts, who himself had taken the seat from the NDP’s Michael Prue in 2014.

Berns-McGown won Beaches-East York with a substantial plurality, taking 48 per cent of the vote, compare to 27 per cent for her closest rival.

But McMahon has a record of toppling an incumbent, having originally gained her council seat in 2010 by defeating the previously popular Sandra Bussin.

About this article: