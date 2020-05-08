Garden centres are split on re-opening their doors

Local garden centres have responded variously to Ontario premier Doug Ford’s announcement on reopening garden centres on May 6.

Home Depot has chosen to open its garden centres on May 8, though social distancing rules will remain in place.

Delivery and pickup options are still available at Home Depots to limit the number of people shopping in stores, says Paul Berto, director of corporate communications, by email. Only a few customers are being allowed inside at a time.

However, some local garden centres have chosen not to reopen for in-store shopping at this time.

It is up to owners to decide whether they open their stores or continue with curbside pickup, says Carla Rose, co-owner of Davenport Garden Centre, which is sticking with pickup and delivery.

Owners are taking into consideration both their customers’ and employees’ health, Rose says. “I want to put safety before the mercenary aspects of the business.”

Here are some local garden centres we know are opening up for in-store shopping.

Central Toronto

Summer Hill Nursery & Floral, 1 Poplar Plains Rd.

• Opening in-store May 8.

Canadian Tire Garden Centre, 839 Yonge St.

• Opening in-store May 9.

North Toronto area

Sheridan Nurseries, 2827 Yonge St.

• Opening in-store May 8.

East York and east-end Toronto

Beech Nursery, 4 Carlaw Ave.

Opening in-store May 9.

East End Garden Centre, 1395 Queen Street E.

Opening in-store May 8.

Home Depot Garden Centre, 7 Curity Ave.

Opening in-store May 8.

Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3003 Danforth Ave.

Opening in-store May 8.

