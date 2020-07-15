Kidnapping and sexual assault alleged aboard boat near Woodbine Beach

A 54-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault after an alleged incident off-shore in the Woodbine Beach area four days ago.

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:30 p.m., a man was operating a power boat in the area of Woodbine Beach.

Police allege that on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. a man operating a power boat in the area welcomed two people onto his boat, then steered the boat away from the shoreline and sexually assaulted them.

The boat was described as a 22-foot, yellow and white, Rinker power boat,

Shanthakumar Kandiah of Toronto has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of forcible confinement, operation of a conveyance with ability impaired, and operation of a conveyance with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in the blood.

He appeared in court on July 13,

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are concerned there may be more victims. They have asked that the accused’s photo not be published for investigative reasons.

About this article: