Local farmers’ markets preparing to reopen

The city is working with farmers’ markets to comply with public health regulations and reopen as soon as possible, Mayor John Tory said today.

So far only the St. Lawrence Market is set to open tomorrow.

Among the 22 city-run markets that could be next to open include local operations at:

East York Civic Centre,

Dufferin Grove Park in North Toronto,

East Lynn Park in Riverdale-East York,

Flemingdon Park,

Ashbridges Bay Park in the Beach-Leslieville area,

June Rowlands Park in Davisville

Riverdale Park West in Cabbagetown,

R.V. Burgess Park in Thorncliffe Park,

Withrow Park in Riverdale, and

Wychwood Barns in the Forest Hill area.

Opening dates will be determined by the ability of organizers to comply with Toronto Public Health guidelines and meet the requirements of divisional permitting bodies, according to a city press release.

Toronto Public Health has issued a guidance document to help markets reduce the spread of COVID-19, with recommendations on crowd control, physical distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection.

“Farmers’ markets are a vital part of our neighbourhoods, providing access to fresh local fruits and vegetables to keep us healthy,” Tory said. “While farmers’ markets will be different this year, they are an important part of ensuring food security in our city.”

Meanwhile, little is known about the plans of famers’ markets not run by the city.

A list is available at greenbeltfresh.ca and members of the public are urged to check with them. Most, however, seem not to be offering any information yet on plans to reopen.

About this article: