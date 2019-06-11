Man suspected in string of break-ins and bicycle thefts

Police have released a photo of a man wanted in their investigation of a series of break-ins and bicycle thefts across South Riverdale and Leslieville.

A series of such incidents have occurred since early May around Queen Street East, between Broadview and Woodbine avenues, police say.

A male is suspected of having been responsible for the crimes. He is described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 and 25–35 years old with a slender build.

The photo was released on June 10. Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying and locating the man in the photo.

