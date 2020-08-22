Midtown, central and east-end neighbourhoods almost COVID-free on map
City's coronavirus map cases shows zero to three confirmed or probable new cases recently for most local neighbourhoods
Leaside, Cabbagetown, Victoria Village and the Beaches all have something in common in these late-summer days of pandemic.
None of these neighbourhoods have experienced new cases of COVID-19 so far in August, according to Toronto’s interactive coronavirus map today.
They and other neighbourhoods in their areas are unshaded on the colour-coded map, indicating zero cases in the past 21 days.
This does not mean, of course, that no one in these areas is carrying the virus or that we no longer have to take precautions in these areas, just that no cases have been reported recently.
The few shaded neighbourhoods in the midtown, central, east end and Don Valley areas — such as Bedford Park-Nortown, The Annex, Old East York and Flemingdon Park — have one to three cases which is still light, compared to some downtown and suburban parts of Toronto with new cases in the double digits.
The map on the city’s COVID-19: Status of Cases in Toronto page reports confirmed and probable cases in neighbourhoods across the city. It can be set to show accumulated cases since the virus began appearing or the cases found in the past 21 days. The figures can be presented either as raw data or as cases per 100,000 population.
This distribution of recent cases largely parallels the spread of coronavirus cases on the accumulated map, with a few exceptions.
Most midtown and east end communities show 10 to 35 cases since the beginning, much lower than the worst-hit areas of Toronto showing cases in the hundreds.
Accumulated totals for central and Don Valley neighbourhoods have edged somewhat higher, though not as high as the hardest hit neighbourhoods.
Figures for areas covered by Streeter, as of Aug. 22
Central Toronto:
Annex, The — 88 total, 3 recent
Bay Street Corridor — 59 total, 3 recent
Cabbagetown-South St. James Town — 41 total, 0 recent
Church-Yonge Corridor — 101 total, 4 recent
North St. James Town — 189 total, 2 recent
Palmerston-Little Italy — 32 total, 1 recent
Rosedale-Moore Park — 33 total, 3 recent
University — 31 total, 0 recent
Don Valley:
Banbury-Don Mills — 38 total, 0 recent
Flemingdon Park — 134 total, 2 recent
Parkwoods-Donalda — 75 total, 3 recent
Victoria Village — 78 total, 0 recent
East End:
Beaches, The — 17 total, 0 recent
Blake-Jones — 14, 0 recent
Broadview North — 27 total, 0 recent
Danforth — 14 total, 0 recent
Danforth-East York — 30 total, 0 recent
East-end Danforth — 27 total, 0 recent
Greenwood-Coxwell — 28 total, 1 total
O’Connor-Parkview — 71 total, 0 recent
Old East York — 21 total, 1 recent
North Riverdale — 22 total, 1 recent
Playter Estate-Danforth — 56 total, 0 recent
South Riverdale — 35 total, 0 recent
Taylor-Massey — 84 total, 3 recent
Woodbine-Corridor — 25 total, 0 recent
Woodbine-Lumsden — 19 total, 1 recent
Midtown:
Bedford Park-Nortown — 89 total, 2 recent
Briar Hill-Belgravia — 93 total, 1 recent
Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills — 25 total, 0 recent
Casa Loma — 31 total, 2 recent
Englemount-Lawrence — 128 total, 6 recent
Forest Hill North — 26 total, 1 recent
Forest Hill South — 26 total, 0 recent
Humewood- Cedarvale — 27 total, 0 recent
Lawrence Park North — 19 total, 0 recent
Lawrence Park South — 28 total, 0 recent
Leaside-Bennington — 24 total, 0 recent
Mt. Pleasant East — 21 total, 0 recent
Mt. Pleasant West — 169 total, 3 recent
Oakwood Village — 101 total, 2 recent
St. Andrew-Windfields — 24 total, 1 recent
Thorncliffe Park — 142 total, 0 recent
Wychwood — 80 total, 0 recent
Yonge-Eglinton — 16 total, 0 recent
Yonge-St. Clair — 25 total, 0 recent
Yorkdale-Glen Park — 209 total, 4 recent
