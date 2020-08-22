Midtown, central and east-end neighbourhoods almost COVID-free on map

Leaside, Cabbagetown, Victoria Village and the Beaches all have something in common in these late-summer days of pandemic.

None of these neighbourhoods have experienced new cases of COVID-19 so far in August, according to Toronto’s interactive coronavirus map today.

They and other neighbourhoods in their areas are unshaded on the colour-coded map, indicating zero cases in the past 21 days.

This does not mean, of course, that no one in these areas is carrying the virus or that we no longer have to take precautions in these areas, just that no cases have been reported recently.

The few shaded neighbourhoods in the midtown, central, east end and Don Valley areas — such as Bedford Park-Nortown, The Annex, Old East York and Flemingdon Park — have one to three cases which is still light, compared to some downtown and suburban parts of Toronto with new cases in the double digits.

The map on the city’s COVID-19: Status of Cases in Toronto page reports confirmed and probable cases in neighbourhoods across the city. It can be set to show accumulated cases since the virus began appearing or the cases found in the past 21 days. The figures can be presented either as raw data or as cases per 100,000 population.

This distribution of recent cases largely parallels the spread of coronavirus cases on the accumulated map, with a few exceptions.

Most midtown and east end communities show 10 to 35 cases since the beginning, much lower than the worst-hit areas of Toronto showing cases in the hundreds.

Accumulated totals for central and Don Valley neighbourhoods have edged somewhat higher, though not as high as the hardest hit neighbourhoods.

Figures for areas covered by Streeter, as of Aug. 22

Central Toronto:

Annex, The — 88 total, 3 recent

Bay Street Corridor — 59 total, 3 recent

Cabbagetown-South St. James Town — 41 total, 0 recent

Church-Yonge Corridor — 101 total, 4 recent

North St. James Town — 189 total, 2 recent

Palmerston-Little Italy — 32 total, 1 recent

Rosedale-Moore Park — 33 total, 3 recent

University — 31 total, 0 recent

Don Valley:

Banbury-Don Mills — 38 total, 0 recent

Flemingdon Park — 134 total, 2 recent

Parkwoods-Donalda — 75 total, 3 recent

Victoria Village — 78 total, 0 recent

East End:

Beaches, The — 17 total, 0 recent

Blake-Jones — 14, 0 recent

Broadview North — 27 total, 0 recent

Danforth — 14 total, 0 recent

Danforth-East York — 30 total, 0 recent

East-end Danforth — 27 total, 0 recent

Greenwood-Coxwell — 28 total, 1 total

O’Connor-Parkview — 71 total, 0 recent

Old East York — 21 total, 1 recent

North Riverdale — 22 total, 1 recent

Playter Estate-Danforth — 56 total, 0 recent

South Riverdale — 35 total, 0 recent

Taylor-Massey — 84 total, 3 recent

Woodbine-Corridor — 25 total, 0 recent

Woodbine-Lumsden — 19 total, 1 recent

Midtown:

Bedford Park-Nortown — 89 total, 2 recent

Briar Hill-Belgravia — 93 total, 1 recent

Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills — 25 total, 0 recent

Casa Loma — 31 total, 2 recent

Englemount-Lawrence — 128 total, 6 recent

Forest Hill North — 26 total, 1 recent

Forest Hill South — 26 total, 0 recent

Humewood- Cedarvale — 27 total, 0 recent

Lawrence Park North — 19 total, 0 recent

Lawrence Park South — 28 total, 0 recent

Leaside-Bennington — 24 total, 0 recent

Mt. Pleasant East — 21 total, 0 recent

Mt. Pleasant West — 169 total, 3 recent

Oakwood Village — 101 total, 2 recent

St. Andrew-Windfields — 24 total, 1 recent

Thorncliffe Park — 142 total, 0 recent

Wychwood — 80 total, 0 recent

Yonge-Eglinton — 16 total, 0 recent

Yonge-St. Clair — 25 total, 0 recent

Yorkdale-Glen Park — 209 total, 4 recent

