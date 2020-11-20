More park washrooms you can use this winter

If you’re out and about this winter and you just have to go, but washrooms at local eateries are no-go areas — the city has you covered.

Toronto is adding 79 washrooms that are to be open in parks during the cold months — more than doubling the usual number to 143 across the city.

The numbers include existing washrooms at sports facilities to be kept open beyond their usual season, as well as portable toilets to be installed.

The washroom openings are being presented by city staff to council as part of the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, it was announced today.

“This … will be of great benefit to residents who will want to safely enjoy the outdoors more often,” Mayor John Tory said. “We know the increase in park use during the COVID pandemic will continue and it is essential that the city provide services that support these changes in behaviour.”

The city staff’s plan came in answer to an October request by University-Rosedale councillor Mike Layton to refit existing park washrooms and add portables for winter.

“This is a good step, but should have been advanced months ago when we knew winter pandemic was likely,” Layton said in a tweet after the plan was announced.

Many of the washrooms on the list to be kept open (see local locations below) have already closed for the season more than a month ago and are to be re-opened now.

Bursting pipes avoided

Not all of the city’s 187 park washrooms can be opened over the cold season because some are not winterized sufficiently to stay open without damage to their infrastructure, such as water pipes freezing and bursting, according to the city’s news release.

In addition to park locations, washrooms will continue to be open as usual during the winter at 47 outdoor rinks during skating season, as well as in community recreation centres, libraries and city-owned buildings. A comprehensive map and list of locations is to be posted on the city’s website.

Usually only 64 park washrooms are allowed to be open past Thanksgiving weekend every year, but staff staff determined that an additional 28 could be kept open.

These include washrooms at golf courses, field houses and stadiums that are not normally kept open through winter.

Also, portable toilets are to be set up in 51 high-use locations where winter activities will occur.

Local washrooms

Here is a list of park washrooms in local areas that are being kept open over winter.

(This is in addition to portable toilets whose locations have yet to be released and indoor washrooms at rec centres, libraries and civic buildings.)

Beaches-Leslieville

Greenwood Park: field house, separate from rink building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Kew Gardens: field house along the boardwalk beside the outdoor rink

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Leslie Grove Park: field house

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Central Toronto

Bellevue Square Park: washroom building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Don Valley Brick Works: washroom building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Dovercourt Park: washroom building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Jean Sibelius Square: field house

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Riverdale Farm: Simpson House, at the farm entrance

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Don Valley

Edwards Gardens: back of outdoor café building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Wilket Creek Park: along main park road 0.5 km from Leslie Street

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Forest Hill area

Cedarvale Park: Phil White Arena

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Sir Winston Churchill Park: tennis court building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Viewmount Park: Viewmount Community Centre

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Leaside area

June Rowlands Park

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Wilket Creek Park: along main park road 0.5 km from Leslie Street

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

North Toronto

Don Valley Golf Course: golf course building

Opens Nov. 28, daily 24 hours

June Rowlands Park

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Sunnybrook Park: in building across the road from horse stables

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Wilket Creek Park: along main park road 0.5 km from Leslie Street

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Riverdale-East York

Dentonia Park

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Dentonia Park Golf Course: golf course building

Opens Nov. 28, daily 24 hours

Don Valley Brick Works: washroom building

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Riverdale Park East: field house

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

Withrow Park and Clubhouse: field house

Open 9 a.m. to dusk

