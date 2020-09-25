More than Christmas fun is cancelled—or moved online

The cancellation of Toronto’s 115th Santa Claus Parade is getting most of the attention — deservedly, since the event is usually the largest and most adored one-day celebration in Toronto each year. Especially with the youngsters.

But Wednesday’s announcement by the city has shut down dozens of live festivities, affecting almost every community in Toronto.

Some events like Nuit Blanche, the nighttime revelry among of art installations that has in recent years extended its reach from central Toronto into further-flung neighbourhoods, may continue in virtual fashion.

Story continues after ad

Others, like the pumpkin giveaway and revelry in Fairbank Village, have been cancelled altogether.

And organizers of quite a few, like the Riverside Halloween Fest on Queen Street East and the Greek OHI Day Parade on Danforth Avenue, have yet to decide which way to go — virtual or cancellation.

(See the list of local events affected below.)

The announcement, which name-checked all coming festivals and other large in-person gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city or at public locations, was based on public health advice, the city said.

The decision follows the cancellation of all such events up to Sept. 30, announced by the city on July 13 when the Beaches Jazz Festival and Taste of the Danforth were affected.

To sweeten the blow and perhaps to help keep the shutdown events afloat for future years, the city is providing $565,000 to support cultural festivals impacted by the pandemic, according to the news release.

Plans for how a virtual Santa Claus parade will work have yet to be announced.

“It’s important that kids know that Christmas is not cancelled,” Mayor John Tory said. ”

Christmas will not be cancelled, and we’re working on a way to make sure that Santa Claus can still come to town.”

Events completely cancelled

Canadian and Chinese Traditional Art Show

Cavalcade of Lights

Fairbank Village Pumpkin Giveaway

Halloween on Church

Himalayan Mela

Just for Laughs Toronto Street Festival

Korean Week

MEC Toronto Race SIX

New Year’s Eve on Nathan Phillips Square

Pumpkin Parades

Smoke’s Poutinerie World Poutine Eating Championship

Toronto Christmas Market

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Events to move online

CIBC Run for the Cure

Festival of Lights

Light the Night

Nuit Blanche

One of a Kind Show

Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF

Santa Claus Parade Toronto

Events undecided as of Sept. 23

Beaches Santa Claus Parade

Beaches Lions Christmas Tree Sale

Bloor Yorkville Holiday Magic

Christmas in the Square with The Salvation Army

Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus parade

Fairbank Village – Light Up the Holidays

Fred Victor’s Share the Warmth

Greek OHI Day Parade

Hanley Halloween

Heddington Halloween

Holiday Fair in the Square

Kensington Market Winter Solstice

KidzFest

North Etobicoke Santa Claus Parade

Riverside Halloween Fest

About this article: