‘Noodle Feed’ art installation pulled from beach exhibit

Perhaps the interactive art installation “Noodle Feed” on Woodbine Beach was being interacted with too much.

The Winter Stations exhibit was withdrawn this week because the “popularity of this installation caused tears in the fabric and the filling that was used to stuff each noodle had begun to spread,” Winter Stations said this morning in a release on its Facebook page.

The work’s fabricators determined the damage was beyond repair and “Noodle Feed” would have to be removed for the rest of the outdoor exhibition.

Story continues after ad

Winter Stations continues with three public art exhibits built over lifeguard stands on the beach until March 30.

Yesterday morning, visitors, including a Streeter reporter, were surprised to notice one of the four Winter Stations works was missing, the only remaining sign of it being straw scattered around the lifeguard stand where it used to be installed.

When KG&A, the communications team for Winter Stations, was contacted for an explanation, a representative said a press release was being prepared about the removal of the installation.



Smaller Winter Stations art event on the beach intrigues — and mystifies See also

Winter Stations opened on Feb. 17 with four installations built around lifeguard stations on Woodbine Beach. “Noodle Feed” was created by an arts troupe called iheartblob from Vienna, Austria.

According to the installation’s description by its designers, “Noodle Feed” was intended to be reshaped, photographed and digitally altered by viewers. However, pictures posted online showed people lying on it and jumping on it, calling it in some cases a “bouncy castle.”

Commenters on Facebook praised the installation, calling it “beautiful” and “a delight for children,” and saying “It was loved to death by children.”

One response said, “Saw it last weekend and although it had some tears it was still beautiful! Happy I got to see it before it went!”

This story is an update of an earlier story reporting the missing installation.

About this article: