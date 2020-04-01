Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Car show cancelled
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter SHUT DOWN: We won't see scenes like this soon, as the 10th annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show, scheduled for June 21, has been put off to next year.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Now we’re cancelling events right into summer

Yorkville car show, Pride parade and other gatherings cancelled, postponed or moved online

0 Comment , , , , ,

You’ll have to find something else to do on Father’s Day — if you’re allowed to do anything with the old man then.

In any case, you won’t be able to attend the Yorkville Exotic Car Show, scheduled for June 21, as the event that takes over part of Bloor Street in central Toronto every year has been shut down by its organizers. The 10th edition of the show has been postponed to June 20, 2021.

The list of this year’s local events being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic now extends into the beginning of summer.

Even the iconic Pride parade is off, as the city has cancelled all major events and festivals through to June 30.

The Pride Toronto event has suffered the same fate as parades around the world. More than 200 organizers of LGBT+ and Pride marches around the world plan to jointly organize the first online Global Pride event in June.

Here’s the latest list of cancellations, postponements and moves to online that we know about so far, in reverse chronological order this time

 

June 28

Yorkville Exotic Car show
Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street
Parade cancelled.

June 20

Yorkville Exotic Car show
Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street
Show cancelled, postponed to the following year.

June 19–21

Indigenous Arts Festival
Fort York, 250 Fort York Blvd.
Cancelled by city.

June 14

Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces
 Cabbagetown gardens
Cancelled.

June 13–19

NXNE Music and Gaming festival
various downtown venues
Postponed to Aug. 11–16.

June 11–14

Requiem Pour L., Luminato Festival Toronto
Bluma Appel Theatre
Performance cancelled.

May 29–31

Toronto Bach Festival
St. Barnabas-on-the-Danforth, 361 Danforth Ave.; Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave. and other locations.
Cancelled.

May 23–24

Doors Open Toronto
various buildings in Toronto
Cancelled by city.

May 21–24

Tafelmusik presents: A Handel Celebration
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert cancelled.

May 18–23

Canadian Music Week
various venues
Postponed to Sept. 8-13.

May 13

B-Xalted!
Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave.
Concert cancelled.

May 8–9

Awesome Sale
Leaside United Church, 822 Millwood Road.
Sale cancelled.

May 8

Meow Meow
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Inti Ukana: A Latin American Tapestry (Upper Canada Choristers)
Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd.
Concert postponed. Rescheduled to Oct. 2.

May 7

Mariza
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 6

Academy Chamber Orchestra
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled.

May 3

Toronto Marathon
Yonge Street from North York through midtown to downtown and across lakefront
Cancelled.

Ladom Ensemble
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled.

May 2

Orbert Davis “Soul Migration” With Chicago Jazz Philharmonic
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 1

Gábor Takács-Nagy Conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled.

April 30–May 10

Hot Docs Festival
506 Bloor St. W.
Cancelled. Plans to “bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and to virtually deliver the event’s valuable pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings,” according to its website.

April 29

Mokoomba and Wesli
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 26

Angela Hewitt
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 25

Earth Day Celebration
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Cancelled.

April 24

Forest Hill Art Club’s Annual Art Show & Sale
Forest Hill Library Building, 666 Eglinton Ave. W.
Show cancelled.

Cultures of Colours: A New Era for Natural Dyes
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

April 23

TBG Lecture
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Lecture cancelled.

TBG Annual General Meeting
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Meeting postponed, date to be determined.

JAZZ.FM91 presents: JAZZ LIVES
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Postponed to June 4.

April 18

SongBird North
Temerty Theatre, Royal Conservatory of Music, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 11–19

Opera Atelier presents: The Resurrection
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert cancelled.

April 9

There’s a Tool for That! (Leaside Garden Society)
Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.
Meeting cancelled.

April 6

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection
Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.
Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 5

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Journey to Hope: Conversations in Lent
 Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.
Cancelled.

April 4

Intro to Nature Drawing
Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Class cancelled.

April 3

Global Climate Strike, Fridays for Future Toronto
Queen’s Park
Moved online. See website for more information.

Shelters for Eternity: The Egyptian Coffin Over Three Millennia
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

April 2

From India to Canada: A Documentary Filmmaker’s Journey
Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park
Presentation cancelled.

April 1–2

Garden Design 101
 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.
Course cancelled.

April 1

Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals
Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.
Competition cancelled.

Ongoing

Art of the Book
• Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St.
Exhibit scheduled to run until April 26 but closed now until further notice.

Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library, 120 St. George St,
Exhibit scheduled to run until May 1 but closed now until further notice.

The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life
  City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd.
Exhibit scheduled to run until Aug. 7 but closed now until further notice.

We’ll be updating the list as new information is received. If you know of any other such local events that have been cancelled or postponed, notify us by email.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 1 2020 4:18 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Winter Stations design

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0
Whitney Junior Public School

Students, staff at Rosedale school warned of coronavirus exposure

Vatché Ayvazian 0

Funding fracas

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Funding fracas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *