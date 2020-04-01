Now we’re cancelling events right into summer

You’ll have to find something else to do on Father’s Day — if you’re allowed to do anything with the old man then.

In any case, you won’t be able to attend the Yorkville Exotic Car Show, scheduled for June 21, as the event that takes over part of Bloor Street in central Toronto every year has been shut down by its organizers. The 10th edition of the show has been postponed to June 20, 2021.

The list of this year’s local events being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic now extends into the beginning of summer.

Even the iconic Pride parade is off, as the city has cancelled all major events and festivals through to June 30.

The Pride Toronto event has suffered the same fate as parades around the world. More than 200 organizers of LGBT+ and Pride marches around the world plan to jointly organize the first online Global Pride event in June.

Here’s the latest list of cancellations, postponements and moves to online that we know about so far, in reverse chronological order this time

June 28

Yorkville Exotic Car show

• Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street

Parade cancelled.

June 20

Yorkville Exotic Car show

• Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Bay Street

Show cancelled, postponed to the following year.

For more information on the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show and our plans for next year, please visit https://t.co/MIyN6pPUZp. Thank you to all of our supporters and we hope to see you next year! pic.twitter.com/HzlIuUzvBF — Yorkville Exotic Car Show (@YorkvilleECS) March 31, 2020

June 19–21

Indigenous Arts Festival

• Fort York, 250 Fort York Blvd.

Cancelled by city.

June 14

Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces

• Cabbagetown gardens

Cancelled.

June 13–19

NXNE Music and Gaming festival

• various downtown venues

Postponed to Aug. 11–16.

June 11–14

Requiem Pour L., Luminato Festival Toronto

• Bluma Appel Theatre

Performance cancelled.

May 29–31

Toronto Bach Festival

• St. Barnabas-on-the-Danforth, 361 Danforth Ave.; Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave. and other locations.

Cancelled.

May 23–24

Doors Open Toronto

• various buildings in Toronto

Cancelled by city.

May 21–24

Tafelmusik presents: A Handel Celebration

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert cancelled.

May 18–23

Canadian Music Week

• various venues

Postponed to Sept. 8-13.

May 13

B-Xalted!

• Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave.

Concert cancelled.

May 8–9

Awesome Sale

• Leaside United Church, 822 Millwood Road.

Sale cancelled.

May 8

Meow Meow

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Inti Ukana: A Latin American Tapestry (Upper Canada Choristers)

• Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd.

Concert postponed. Rescheduled to Oct. 2.

May 7

Mariza

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 6

Academy Chamber Orchestra

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled.

May 3

Toronto Marathon

• Yonge Street from North York through midtown to downtown and across lakefront

Cancelled.

Ladom Ensemble

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled.

May 2

Orbert Davis “Soul Migration” With Chicago Jazz Philharmonic

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

May 1

Gábor Takács-Nagy Conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled.

April 30–May 10

Hot Docs Festival

• 506 Bloor St. W.

Cancelled. Plans to “bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and to virtually deliver the event’s valuable pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings,” according to its website.

April 29

Mokoomba and Wesli

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 26

Angela Hewitt

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 25

Earth Day Celebration

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Cancelled.

April 24

Forest Hill Art Club’s Annual Art Show & Sale

• Forest Hill Library Building, 666 Eglinton Ave. W.

Show cancelled.

Cultures of Colours: A New Era for Natural Dyes

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

April 23

TBG Lecture

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Lecture cancelled.

TBG Annual General Meeting

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Meeting postponed, date to be determined.

JAZZ.FM91 presents: JAZZ LIVES

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Postponed to June 4.

April 18

SongBird North

• Temerty Theatre, Royal Conservatory of Music, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

April 11–19

Opera Atelier presents: The Resurrection

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert cancelled.

April 9

There’s a Tool for That! (Leaside Garden Society)

• Leaside Library, 165 McRae Dr.

Meeting cancelled.

April 6

Come & Find the Quiet Centre: Monday Lunch-time Reflection

• Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.

Cancelled as building closed until April 6.

April 5

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Concert postponed. Keep tickets for future date to be decided.

Journey to Hope: Conversations in Lent

• Fairlawn Avenue United Church, 28 Fairlawn Ave.

Cancelled.

April 4

Intro to Nature Drawing

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Class cancelled.

April 3

Global Climate Strike, Fridays for Future Toronto

• Queen’s Park

Moved online. See website for more information.

Shelters for Eternity: The Egyptian Coffin Over Three Millennia

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

April 2

From India to Canada: A Documentary Filmmaker’s Journey

• Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park

Presentation cancelled.

April 1–2

Garden Design 101

• Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave. W.

Course cancelled.

April 1

Glenn Gould School Chamber Competition Finals

• Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W.

Competition cancelled.

Ongoing

Art of the Book

• Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St.

Exhibit scheduled to run until April 26 but closed now until further notice.

Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community

• Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library, 120 St. George St,

Exhibit scheduled to run until May 1 but closed now until further notice.

The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life

• City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd.

Exhibit scheduled to run until Aug. 7 but closed now until further notice.

We’ll be updating the list as new information is received. If you know of any other such local events that have been cancelled or postponed, notify us by email.

