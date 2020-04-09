Online ‘parade’ replaces Beaches Easter event this weekend

Just because the Beaches Easter Parade has been cancelled on Queen Street East due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t mean you can’t watch it — or even take part in it — this year.

Though don’t expect to view large floats, listen to marching bands or pick up free candy there.

The Beaches Lions Club is moving the parade online this year. And they’re inviting Toronto residents to share via social media their photos in all their Easter finery, celebrating the holiday.

“Let’s all come together with community spirit and have a happy Easter parade together, from the safety security and comfort of our homes!” roar the Lions on their website.

Anyone can add one of six special tags to photos they upload to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and the club will share them as a sort of virtual parade on its website and on YouTube on Easter Easter Sunday, April 12.

The tags are:

#EasterBonnetLVP showing off your best hat, bonnet or headgear

#EasterEggLVP showing decorated Easter Eggs

#EasterBunnyLVP for costumes or bunny pictures

#EasterBasketLVP showing special treats, breads, buns, baked goods, or charcuterie

#SpringCelebrationLVP celebrating Passover, Persian New Year or other holidays of spring

#FamilyTimeLVP with pictures of family time together

The Beaches Lions are offering prizes of $50 each in six categories available to all Toronto residents.

Prizes of $50 will be awarded in each of the six categories.

Submissions must be made on social media by midnight Good Friday, April 10.

Photos may be submitted only by those 18 or over. Kids can have pictures presented on their behalf by parents or guardians.

About this article: