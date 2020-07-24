Police seek alleged east-end arsonist shown in images
Garage in Woodbine and Danforth area set alight nearly two weeks ago, police say
Police have released images of an alleged arson taking place on July 11 near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.
A man reportedly entered a rear laneway in the early morning hours and proceeded to light a large piece of cardboard on fire, police say in a news release yesterday.
The man allegedly then placed the burning cardboard against a garage door and left the area on foot.
Police arrived on the scene after responding to a call for a fire in the area.
Investigators are seeking the public help in identifying the man shown in the images.
The man is described as black, 20– 40, and 5-foot-seven to six feet. He is said to have a slim build, short hair and short beard. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured pants and black running shoes.
This is a developing story. We may have updates on it shortly.
