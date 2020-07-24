Police seek alleged east-end arsonist shown in images

Police have released images of an alleged arson taking place on July 11 near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

A man reportedly entered a rear laneway in the early morning hours and proceeded to light a large piece of cardboard on fire, police say in a news release yesterday.

The man allegedly then placed the burning cardboard against a garage door and left the area on foot.

Police arrived on the scene after responding to a call for a fire in the area.

Investigators are seeking the public help in identifying the man shown in the images.

The man is described as black, 20– 40, and 5-foot-seven to six feet. He is said to have a slim build, short hair and short beard. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured pants and black running shoes.

This is a developing story. We may have updates on it shortly.

