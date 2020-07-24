Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Police image of suspected arson
Toronto Police LIGHTING UP: Images released by police allegedly show arson at a garage in Woodbine-Danforth area.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Police seek alleged east-end arsonist shown in images

Garage in Woodbine and Danforth area set alight nearly two weeks ago, police say

0 Comment , , ,

Police have released images of an alleged arson taking place on July 11 near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

A man reportedly entered a rear laneway in the early morning hours and proceeded to light a large piece of cardboard on fire, police say in a news release yesterday.

The man allegedly then placed the burning cardboard against a garage door and left the area on foot.

Police arrived on the scene after responding to a call for a fire in the area.

Investigators are seeking the public help in identifying the man shown in the images.

Arson suspect images
Toronto PoliceID SOUGHT: Police are asking for the identity of the man shown in images of alleged arson.

The man is described as black, 20– 40, and 5-foot-seven to six feet. He is said to have a slim build, short hair and short beard. He was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured pants and black running shoes.

 

This is a developing story. We may have updates on it shortly.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 24 2020 12:35 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Midtown sex assault suspect arrested

Shawn Star Comments Off on Midtown sex assault suspect arrested

Pedestrian struck by streetcar

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Pedestrian struck by streetcar
Climate change discussion with Erskine-Smith

MP seeking emergency climate debate after residents’ request

Eric McMillan Comments Off on MP seeking emergency climate debate after residents’ request

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *