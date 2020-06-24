Registration for CampTO summer camps begins

Parents in the Toronto/East York and North York areas can start tomorrow signing up their kids, age 6 to 12, for summer camps run by the city.

Starting July 13, the city’s CampTO initiative is offering summer camps across the city that meet Toronto and Ontario health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, daily health screenings and lower camper-to-leader ratios.

Registration for Toronto/East York and North York begins June 25 at 7 a.m. online at efun.toronto.ca or by phone at 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone registration hours are extended to 7 p.m. on June 22 and 23.

CampTO joins private camps that have been allowed to open after the province’s announcement that summer day camps can operate during the Phase 2 reopening, provided they follow the required health precautions.

Story continues after ad

The city describes CampTO as a “new creative camp experience that offers outdoor and physical activities, active and quiet games, arts and crafts, and nature-based activities.”

This includes traditional day camp experiences, including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts, and games.

More than 32,000 registered camp spaces are to be available over the eight weeks of camps. Initially about 68,000 children were registered for the program but they were cancelled in mid-May during to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Camps take place at parks and recreation sites, as well as at history museums and an art centre — about 150 locations in all across Toronto.

Here are some of the local locations being offered:

Beaches-Leslieville

Balmy Beach Community Recreation Centre, 14 Pine Ave.

Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd.

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen E. St.

Matty Eckler Recreation Centre, 953 Gerrard E. St.

S.H. Armstrong Community Centre, 56 Woodfield Rd.

Central Toronto

Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

Trinity Community Recreation Centre, 155 Crawford St.

Wallace-Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

Don Valley

Banbury Community Centre, 120 Banbury Rd.

Broadlands Community Centre, 19 Castlegrove Blvd.

Buchanan PS, 4 Bucannan Rd.

Dennis R.Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St Dennis Dr.

Flemingdon Community Centre, 150 Grenoble Dr.

Gateway Public School, 54 Gateway Blvd.

Pleasantview Community Centre, 545 Van Horne Ave.

Valley Park Middle School, 130 Overlea Blvd.

Victoria Village Arena, 190 Bermondsey Rd.

Leaside area

Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre, 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Maurice Cody Community Centre, 181 Cleveland St.

Trace Manes Park Community Centre, 110 Rumsey Rd.

North Toronto and Forest Hill

Armour Heights Community Centre, 2140 Avenue Rd.

Barbara Frum Community Centre, 20 Covington Rd.

Fairbank Memorial Community Centre, 2213 Dufferin St.

Glen Long Community Centre, 35 Glen Long Ave.

Hillcrest Community Centre, 1339 Bathurst St.

Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Rd.

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton W. Ave.

Phil White Arena, 443 Arlington Ave.

Spadina Museum, 285 Spadina Rd.

Vaughan Road Academy, 529 Vaughan Rd.

Riverdale-East York

Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave.

East York Memorial Arena, 888 Cosburn Ave.

East York Community Centre, 1081 Pape Ave.

East York Curling Club, 901 Cosburn Ave.

Main Square Community Centre, 245 Main St.

O’Connor Community Centre, 1386 Victoria Park Ave.

Stan Wadlow Clubhouse, 373 Cedarvale Ave.

Todmorden Mills Heritage Museum and Arts Centre, 67 Pottery Rd.

Topham Park, 181 Westview Blvd.

Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave.

.

About this article: