Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Santa Claus at the Upper Beaches parade.
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter SANTA'S HELPERS: Hitching a ride on the back of Santa's sleigh are three helpers at the Beaches parade.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Santa’s family welcomed to Upper Beaches for local parade

Large number of east enders turn out for their own edition of the Santa Claus parade

0 Comment , , , , , ,

Kingston Road west of Victoria Park Avenue was chockablock with kids and — well, mainly with kids — on Nov. 24 for the Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

They cheered and squealed as the annual parade went by with floats, marching bands, costumed characters, service clubs and local celebrities went by. But their biggest response, of course, was for the sled carrying Santa Claus, his gregarious self.

An elf at the Beaches Santa Claus Parade
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterMEETING AN ELF: One of Santa’s elves holds out a welcoming hand to a child watching the parade on Kingston Road.

And not just Santa but the missus also got in the act, as Mrs. Claus joined in the waving and holiday wishes.

Elsewhere in the parade, the still older generation — including Grand Mamma Claus — joined the fun.

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Beaches Santa Claus Parade
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterFROM THE TWO OF US: Santa and the Missus wave to the thrilled crowd of youngsters.

Between 1 and 3 p.m. parade wended its way along Kingston Road westward to Walter Street and turned north to Community Centre 55.

Malvern Marching Band at the Beaches Santa Claus Parade
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterIN STEP: The Malvern Collegiate Marching Band has become a traditional participant in the east-end parade.

CC55, sponsors of the parade along with the Kingston Road merchants, served up treats and drinks, and hosted kids activities at the centre. the youngsters also go9t to meet and have their photo take with Santa.

The Lions Club at the Upper Beaches parade.
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterROARING SUCCESS: Now which service club is this float for? Oh, yeah, the Lions Club, Toronto-Beaches chapter.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 25 2019 2:23 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Nov. 17: Santa Claus Parade at 115

Streeter staff 0
Easter Parade

April 1: Annual Easter Parade in the Beach

Streeter staff Comments Off on April 1: Annual Easter Parade in the Beach
Festival of Lights dancers

Festival of Lights at East Lynn Park

Streeter staff Comments Off on Festival of Lights at East Lynn Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *