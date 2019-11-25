Santa’s family welcomed to Upper Beaches for local parade

Kingston Road west of Victoria Park Avenue was chockablock with kids and — well, mainly with kids — on Nov. 24 for the Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

They cheered and squealed as the annual parade went by with floats, marching bands, costumed characters, service clubs and local celebrities went by. But their biggest response, of course, was for the sled carrying Santa Claus, his gregarious self.

And not just Santa but the missus also got in the act, as Mrs. Claus joined in the waving and holiday wishes.

Elsewhere in the parade, the still older generation — including Grand Mamma Claus — joined the fun.

Between 1 and 3 p.m. parade wended its way along Kingston Road westward to Walter Street and turned north to Community Centre 55.

CC55, sponsors of the parade along with the Kingston Road merchants, served up treats and drinks, and hosted kids activities at the centre. the youngsters also go9t to meet and have their photo take with Santa.

