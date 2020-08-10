Sexual assault suspect returned to Woodbine Beach site next day

A man was arrested and charged with sexual assault after returning to the scene of the alleged attack in the Woodbine Beach area, police said in a news release today.

Officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the area on July 28 shortly after 5 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl sitting at the beach had allegedly been approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

The man was reported to have fled after the assault.

But he was seen the next day at the same location and arrested, police said.

James Alston, 39, of Toronto, was scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

The police investigation is continuing, according to the police press release.

