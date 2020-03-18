Streeter

photos of coronavirus crisis
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter WHERE'S THE PARADE? Photographer finds a single costumed, skateboarding reveller in the middle of an empty Nathan Phillips Square. Perhaps left over from the St. Patrick's Day celebrations that never were this year?
Signs of coronavirus crisis from a roaming photographer

Messages range from urges to go home to stick together

Streeter photographer Alexei Malakhov has been roaming Toronto streets to chronicle in photos local responses to the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the city.

He has followed social distancing guidelines, as recommended, as he’s captured images of sa few people going about their business and plenty of signs advising them.

Here’s a selection of a few more of his recent shots:

Photos of coronavirus signs
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterWHO WOULDA THUNK that toilet paper would become a hot commodity to be advertised in shop windows — in the few places that carry it, like this convenience store at Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East.
Photos of coronavirus signs
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterGO HOME! Someone doesn’t thinks you should be on the TTC to be able to read this warning — which leads us to wonder: Weren’t they riding this Queen Street East streetcar themselves in order to scrawl this?
photos of coronavirus crisis
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterON THE OTHER HAND: More positive sign is posted on a hydro box on a nearly empty Dundas Street West. Interesting point is that the poster doesn’t have to mention what exactly we’re in.
photos for coronovirus scare
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterKEEP THE BOOKS: Libraries are not only closed to borrowers but they don’t want borrowed items back — at least not until they reopen April 6. Of course, if that date gets extended further you may end up reading the same books over again.
photos of coronavirus crisis
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterWAITING ROOM: Patients with coronavirus symptoms await their turn in East York’s COVID-19 assessment centre at Michael Garron Hospital.

