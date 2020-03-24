So what’s open after tonight?

All “at-risk workplaces” are ordered to close as of midnight tonight to help combat the evolving coronavirus problem, Premier Doug Ford has announced.

This includes all non-essential businesses, although work can still be carried on by those businesses working from home and online, according to statements from the Ontario premier’s office at 8:30 p.m. yesterday. The statements outlined the workplaces considered essential.

The statement follows a press conference earlier in the day when Ford announced the coming closures.

What does that leave open tomorrow?

In its summary of essential businesses, the government includes grocery stores, pharmacies, telecommunications and IT infrastructure service providers, and providers of power, natural gas and clean drinking water.

In a more detailed “List of Essential Workplaces,” also released from the premier’s office yesterday, the government itemizes 74 kinds of businesses. (See the entire list here.)

So what stores are we likely to find open in our local areas?

First, any kind of enterprise or service that can operate by phone or online is encouraged to stay in business, even if they have to shut down their brick-and-mortar store or office functions.

But local businesses allowed to stay open, operating from their storefronts, include:

grocery stores

convenience stores

pharmacies

health care

pet stores

veterinarians and pet hospitals

beer, wine and liquor stores

cannabis shops

gas stations and other fuel providers

car and truck dealers

car and truck maintenance

bicycle repair

hardware stores

office supply and services

computer products and maintenance

safety supply stores, including work clothes

restaurants for delivery or takeout

hotels and motels

banks and credit unions

insurance

food banks

women’s shelters

homeless shelters

Plus, local services allowed to continue operating, while observing the same health and safety rules in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, include:

plumbers

electricians

custodial and cleaning services

legal and paralegal services

security services

taxis

transportation services

waste management

recycling

insurance

utilities and supporting businesses

newspaper publishers and broadcasters

emergency care including dentists, optometrists and physio-therapists

home care for seniors

rental and leasing services for vehicles and equipment

postal services

courier, shipping and delivery

funeral and burial services

All businesses staying open should put in place protocols for physical distancing and regular hand-washing to protect the health and safety of employees and the public, Ford also warned.

“The grocery store clerks, transit and hydro workers and truckers are out there on the front lines making sure the people of Ontario continue to have access to the products and services they need,” he said. “It is essential that their workplaces be kept as safe as possible so these local heroes can return home to their families worry free.”

The new measures were backed up by a declaration from Toronto mayor John Tory’s yesterday.

“We are declaring a State of Emergency as part of the City’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the municipal government can continue to act and respond quickly to the pandemic and any other events that arise in the weeks ahead,” Tory announced in a video statement. “I know this is an incredibly tough time for residents across our city. I want them to know that we are doing everything we can at the City to fight this virus while continuing to deliver our essential and critical services.”

Mayor Tory encouraged residents to stay home, venturing out to buy essential supplies once a week or ordering online.

The decision to declare a state of emergency declaration was taken as part of a collaborative effort and cooperation with the Ontario government led by Ford and the Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both of whom Tory has worked with throughout the crisis, he said.

