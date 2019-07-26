Stabbing mars first evening of Beaches jazz fest

A man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after reports of a stabbing as the jazz festival in the Beaches was close to wrapping up for the evening on Thursday.

At about 11 p.m. police relayed on Twitter they were investigating reports a male had been stabbed near Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue. The stabbing is thought to have occurred about an hour earlier.

The alleged perpetrator had fled the scene. He was described as being male, white, and in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, close fitting jeans and black shoes.

Queen Street East was closed to traffic for the first night of the Streetfest portion of the Beaches International Jazz Festival. Performances ran from 7 to 11 p.m. They will continue for the same hours on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

