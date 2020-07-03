Streeter

One of first murals on Danforth Avenue
FRONTLINE HEROES: Graffiti-style mural on Danforth Avenue lists the workers who inspired the artist.
*FEATURED NEWS 

Street art to thank frontline workers in murals

Six murals already done, more to come, mayor announces today

The first of 15 street art murals thanking Toronto’s “frontline heroes” are already making their appearance on Toronto streets, including one completed at 2265 Danforth Ave.

Mayor John Tory today announced yesterday the murals are being painted by street, mural and graffiti artists will celebrate Toronto’s frontline workers, first responders and volunteers .

It’s part of the StreetARToronto (StART) Frontline Heroes Art Project that started with a call for applications from local artists in the spring.

The works were to identify frontline service providers in the local community who are working to keep the community safe from COVID-19 during the pandemic — and who have inspired the artists.

The Danforth mural, for example, mentions medical services, teachers, taxi drivers, telehealth workers, grocery store clerks, bank tellers, garbage collectors, gas station attendants — appropriate since the mural covers a gas station — and many more.

Mural on Danforth AVenue
Rodger Burnside/StreeterTHANK YOU: Mural on Danforth Avenue is one of the first in the series thanking “frontline heroes.”

So far six murals have been completed across the city.

One is soon to be finished at 165 Main St., according to yesterday’s announcement. (Streeter, however, could not find that work in progress and no one at the address knew anything about a mural being created there.)

The rest are to be completed by the end of this month.

 

Posted: Jul 3 2020 3:27 pm
