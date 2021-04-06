More than 30 Toronto schools now shut down by COVID outbreaks

The number of schools shut down on the advice of Toronto Public Health has shot up dramatically.

At least 20 schools in the city are closing as of today after experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks of two to ten cases each, leading to calls — on social media at least — to shut down all Toronto schools.

TPH, however, told school boards “they will not closing Toronto schools at this time … with the exception of individual schools that are being dismissed on the advice of TPH as part of ongoing COVID investigations,” according to the Toronto District School Board.

Those “individual schools” being closed to in-person learning today include eleven TDSB schools, bring the board’s total of closed schools to 17.

Four of the TDSB schools closed today are in the east end: D. A, Morrison Middle School in the Woodbine Heights community, Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute in the Danforth area, East York Collegiate in Old East York, and Riverdale Collegiate in Leslieville. Nearby shutdowns include Grenoble Public School and Valley Park Middle School, both in the Flemingdon area.

Three east-end Catholic schools and an east-end French school were also closed down today. (See lists below.)

Other announced TDSB closures are Charles E. Webster Public School, Donwood Park Public School, Ellesmere-Statton Public School, Etienne Brulé Junior School and Lillian Public School.

On the advice of @TOPublicHealth students and staff at the following schools are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases. All students will be moving to remote learning at this time. pic.twitter.com/CQrWUr57AW — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) April 5, 2021

As of 8:45 a.m. today, the TDSB has listed on its COVID-19 Advisories website the number of confirmed cases at these schools as follows:

Brian PS — 7 students, 3 staff, 3 resolved cases (since Nov. 10)

Charles E. Webster PS — 7 students, 2 staff, 2 resolved

Clinton Street JPS — 5 students, 0 staff, 1 resolved

D. A. Morrison MS — 7 students, 1 staff, 3 resolved

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute — 9 students, 0 staff, 9 resolved

Donwood Park PS — 6 students, 2 staff, 18 resolved

East York CI — 2 students, 0 staff, 4 resolved

Ellesmere-Statton PS — 4 students, 0 staff, 9 resolved

Etienne Brulé JS — 4 students, 0 staff

Gateway PS — 6 students, 1 staff, 9 resolved

Grenoble PS — 4 students, 0 staff, 22 resolved

Lillian PS — 6 students, 0 staff

Riverdale CI — 3 students, 1 staff, 12 resolved

Ryerson CS — 7 students, 0 staff, 1 resolved

Thorncliffe Park PS — 7 students, 0 staff, 61 resolved

Valley Park MS — 2 students, 0 staff, 31 resolve

Victoria Village PS — 8 students, 1 staff, 3 resolved

The schools are being moved from in-class learning to remote learning, the board says.

Closed Catholic schools

Seven schools in the Toronto Catholic School Board were closed today:

All Saints in Etobicoke

Blessed Trinity in North York

James Culnan in York

Neil McNeil in Upper Beaches

St. Brigid in East Danforth

St. Gregory in Etobicoke

St. Patrick in East Danforth

This is added to five closures of Catholic schools announced last week:

St. Dominic Savio in Scarborough

St. Eugene in Etobicoke

St. Jude in North York

St. Roch in North York

St. Rose of Lima in Scarborough

Also closed today are two schools not affiliated with the two larger school boards:

Independent school Abu Bakr in Scarborough

French school George Étienne Cartier in Beach Hill

