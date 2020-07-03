Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Firetruck at site of Rainsford fire
Rodger Burnside/Streeter FIRE WATCH: Firefighters watch over the site of the July 2 fire on Rainsford Road,.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Upper deck caught fire at Rainsford Road home

Visible blaze quickly put out at residence in Beach Triangle, though hidden spread of fire remained a concern

0 Comment , , ,

No injuries were reported in a residential fire at 115 Rainsford Road, south of Kingston Road, in the Beach Triangle area yesterday evening.

Toronto Fire Service was called to Rainsford at 5:42 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy black smoke in the air and the upper backyard deck of the house on fire, District Chief Stephan Powell said.

Story continues after ad

Multiple fire trucks, including pumpers and aerial vehicles, attended the blaze classified as a one-alarm fire.

The visible fire was contained within half an hour but firefighters had to work much longer to make sure it had not spread unseen into the house’s eaves and attic, Powell said.

The building was on fire watch the day after, with firetrucks parked across the street from the house and firefighters staying at the site to watch for unseen embers reigniting the blaze.

Of particular concern was the house’s cellulose insulation which could catch fire.

Residents were home when the blaze broke out but they and neighbours evacuated themselves by the time firefighters arrived, Powell said.

The house’s residents would remain out during today’s fire watch, he said.

Fire truck at Rainsford fire site
Rodger Burnside/StreeterON DECK: Fire began on a backyard deck and the flames were quickly knocked down, though firefighters were concerned it could spread though the house’s structure.

 

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 3 2020 12:39 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Elderly neighbour of collapsed house staying in trailer

Shawn Star Comments Off on Elderly neighbour of collapsed house staying in trailer
St. Clair fire photo

Fire shuts down Yonge-St. Clair area

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Fire shuts down Yonge-St. Clair area
racquet club fire

Cleanup underway after racquet club fire doused

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Cleanup underway after racquet club fire doused

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *