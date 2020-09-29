Upsurge in Toronto COVID cases shown on neighbourhood map

About a month ago, Streeter ran a story heralding midtown, central and east-end Toronto as being “almost COVID-free.” The city’s interactive neighbourhood map showed huge swaths of the areas unshaded — that is, having no new cases in the 21 days leading up to Aug. 22.

The most recent map shows times have changed. For the worse.

All but two of those neighbourhoods are now shaded in, showing recent cases of COVID-19.

Story continues after ad

They range from a handful to dozens of in the 21 days leading up to Sept. 27.

Toronto has experienced 381 new cases in just one day, the city announced on Sept. 28, making a total of 19,033 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“Torontonians should expect case counts to rise over the next few weeks,” the city said in news release yesterday.

And midtown, central and east end communities that seemed to have rid themselves of coronavirus a month ago are not going to be immune from this next wave, judging by the latest figures.

The worst hit neighbourhood in the central area, according to the latest map is the Church-Yonge Corridor with 46 news cases over the three weeks up to Sept. 27. The Annex is not far behind with 32 cases.

In midtown, the leader in new COVID cases is Englemount-Lawrence with 32, followed by Mount Pleasant West with 26.

In the east end, the Beaches is the worst hit community with 12 recent cases, followed by East End-Danforth with 10.

The two neighbourhoods that are still shown as blank on the map, indicating no new cases over the past 21 days are Thorncliffe Park and the Woodbine Corridor in the east end.

See the change in figures for each of these areas below.

Figures for areas covered by Streeter,

comparing Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 (previous 21 days)

Central Toronto:

Annex, The — was 3, now 32

Bay Street Corridor — was 3, now 23

Cabbagetown-South St. James Town — was zero, now 9

Church-Yonge Corridor — was 4, now 46

North St. James Town — was 2, now 23

Palmerston-Little Italy — was 1, now 10

Rosedale-Moore Park — was 3, now 5

University — was zero, now 8

Don Valley:

Banbury-Don Mills — was zero, now 14

Flemingdon Park — was 2, now 25

Parkwoods-Donalda — was 3, now 18

Victoria Village — was zero, now 13

East End:

Beaches, The — was zero, now 12

Blake-Jones — was zero, now 3

Broadview North — was zero, now 4

Danforth — was zero, now 9

Danforth-East York — was zero, now 5

East-end Danforth — was zero, now 11

Greenwood-Coxwell — was 1, now 4

O’Connor-Parkview — was zero, now 9

Old East York — was 1, now 8

North Riverdale — was 1, now 7

Playter Estate-Danforth — was zero, now 3

South Riverdale — was zero, now 10

Taylor-Massey — was 3, now 11

Woodbine-Corridor — was zero, now zero

Woodbine-Lumsden — was 1, now 4

Midtown:

Bedford Park-Nortown — was 2, now 11

Briar Hill-Belgravia — was 1, now 20

Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills — was zero, now 2

Casa Loma — was 2, now 7

Englemount-Lawrence — was 6, now 32

Forest Hill North — was 1, now 10

Forest Hill South — was zero, now 4

Humewood-Cedarvale — was zero, now 6

Lawrence Park North — was zero, now 5

Lawrence Park South — was zero, now 13

Leaside-Bennington — was zero, now 7

Mt. Pleasant East — was zero, now 9

Mt. Pleasant West — was 3, now 26

Oakwood Village — was 2, now 21

St. Andrew-Windfields — was 1, now 8

Thorncliffe Park — was zero, now zero

Wychwood — was zero, now 10

Yonge-Eglinton — was zero, now 5

Yonge-St. Clair — was zero, now 7

Yorkdale-Glen Park — was 4, now 17

About this article: