Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

neighbourhood map
From City of Toronto COVID-19 Summary COVID MAP: A portion of the city's interactive map shows recent cases in much of central, midtown and east-end Toronto as of Sept. 27. The darker the shading, the more cases are indicated over the previous 21 days.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Upsurge in Toronto COVID cases shown on neighbourhood map

Once thought rid of virus, midtown and east-end communities infected in latest wave, city figures show

0 Comment , , ,

About a month ago, Streeter ran a story heralding midtown, central and east-end Toronto as being “almost COVID-free.” The city’s interactive neighbourhood map showed huge swaths of the areas unshaded — that is, having no new cases in the 21 days leading up to Aug. 22.

The most recent map shows times have changed. For the worse.

All but two of those neighbourhoods are now shaded in, showing recent cases of COVID-19.

Story continues after ad
They range from a handful to dozens of in the 21 days leading up to Sept. 27.

Toronto has experienced 381 new cases in just one day, the city announced on Sept. 28, making a total of 19,033 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“Torontonians should expect case counts to rise over the next few weeks,” the city said in news release yesterday.

And midtown, central and east end communities that seemed to have rid themselves of coronavirus a month ago are not going to be immune from this next wave, judging by the latest figures.

Previous neighbourhood map
From City of Toronto COVID-19 SummaryBETTER DAYS: Map a month ago shows areas in midtown and the east end seemingly without COVID cases.

The worst hit neighbourhood in the central area, according to the latest map is the Church-Yonge Corridor with 46 news cases over the three weeks up to Sept. 27. The Annex is not far behind with 32 cases.

In midtown, the leader in new COVID cases is Englemount-Lawrence with 32, followed by Mount Pleasant West with 26.

In the east end, the Beaches is the worst hit community with 12 recent cases, followed by East End-Danforth with 10.

The two neighbourhoods that are still shown as blank on the map, indicating no new cases over the past 21 days are Thorncliffe Park and the Woodbine Corridor in the east end.

See the change in figures for each of these areas below.

 

Figures for areas covered by Streeter,
comparing Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 (previous 21 days)

 

Central Toronto:

Annex, The — was 3, now 32

Bay Street Corridor — was 3, now 23

Cabbagetown-South St. James Town — was zero, now 9

Church-Yonge Corridor — was 4, now 46

North St. James Town — was 2, now 23

Palmerston-Little Italy — was 1, now 10

Rosedale-Moore Park — was 3, now 5

University — was zero, now 8

 

Don Valley:

Banbury-Don Mills — was zero, now 14

Flemingdon Park — was 2, now 25

Parkwoods-Donalda — was 3, now 18

Victoria Village — was zero, now 13

 

East End:

Beaches, The — was zero, now 12

Blake-Jones — was zero, now 3

Broadview North — was zero, now 4

Danforth — was zero, now 9

Danforth-East York — was zero, now 5

East-end Danforth — was zero, now 11

Greenwood-Coxwell — was 1, now 4

O’Connor-Parkview — was zero, now 9

Old East York — was 1, now 8

North Riverdale — was 1, now 7

Playter Estate-Danforth — was zero, now 3

South Riverdale — was zero, now 10

Taylor-Massey — was 3, now 11

Woodbine-Corridor — was zero, now zero

Woodbine-Lumsden — was 1, now 4

 

Midtown:

Bedford Park-Nortown — was 2, now 11

Briar Hill-Belgravia — was 1, now 20

Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills — was zero, now 2

Casa Loma — was 2, now 7

Englemount-Lawrence — was 6, now 32

Forest Hill North — was 1, now 10

Forest Hill South — was zero, now 4

Humewood-Cedarvale — was zero, now 6

Lawrence Park North — was zero, now 5

Lawrence Park South — was zero, now 13

Leaside-Bennington — was zero, now 7

Mt. Pleasant East — was zero, now 9

Mt. Pleasant West — was 3, now 26

Oakwood Village — was 2, now 21

St. Andrew-Windfields — was 1, now 8

Thorncliffe  Park — was zero, now zero

Wychwood — was zero, now 10

Yonge-Eglinton — was zero, now 5

Yonge-St. Clair — was zero, now 7

Yorkdale-Glen Park — was 4, now 17

 

 

 

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Sep 29 2020 9:30 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Food bank service

Food banks coping with surge in customers amid massive job losses

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Assessment centre at Michael Garron Hospital

Coronavirus assessment centre opens at Michael Garron Hospital

, , , ,

Lamp art project has students lit up

, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *