Winter Stations art installation pulled from beach exhibit

The number of art installations in the Winter Stations exhibit on Woodbine Beach is now down to three.

A reporter viewing the exhibits this morning found one of the four works, “Noodle Feed,” missing. The only sign of it remaining was straw scattered around the lifeguard stand that used to be draped with the stuffed tubes of “Noodle Feed.”

Other visitors on the snow-covered beach said they too were surprised to find the installation missing.

When reached by phone, Chelsea Cameron-Fikis, communication coordinator for East End Arts, said she just found out this morning also.

“I noticed it was gone and I starting sending out emails to find out why,” she said. “I was as surprised as anyone.”

She said she learned KG&A, the communications team for Winter Stations, was preparing a press release about the station.

A KG&A representative said he would not go on record to discuss the matter until after the statement is released.



Winter Stations opened on Feb. 17 with four installations built around lifeguard stations on Woodbine Beach. “Noodle Feed” was created by an arts troupe called iheartblob from Vienna, Austria.

Although it is intended to be reshaped and photographed by viewers, a reviewer found people were lying on it and jumping on it, treating it as a bouncy castle.

Winter Stations is intended to run until March 30.

More to come on this developing story.

