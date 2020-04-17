Yard waste collection trial extended two weeks

You can put out your leaves, brush and branches by the curb at least one more time as the city has extended its yard waste collection for another two weeks.

The start of yard waste collection had been suspended this year as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response but the city resumed it for a two-week trial period from April 6 to 17.

Yesterday a media release announced the service would be continued from April 20 to May 1.

Yard waste will be collected in each area on whatever day garbage (not recycling) is normally picked up in the neighbourhood.

Open-tops allowed

Yard waste can be put out in designated bags, in rigid open-top containers, or tied in bundles no longer than 1.2 metres (4 feet) long.

This seems to be a change to the yard waste collection trial as residents were urged to “only use yard waste bags, not open-top containers,” according to an April 3 statement.

However, some residents have reported that collection crews did in fact empty open-top bins they put out during the past two weeks.

In case the yard waste it is not picked up on the scheduled day, residents are asked to leave it out until it is — no need to call 311 to report a missed collection.

After this two-week extension of yard waste collection, the city will assess whether to continue the service further, according to the release.

