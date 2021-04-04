April 8: Join east-end hospital to discuss vaccine

Michael Garron Hospital is inviting people to join them April 8 at 7 p.m. to hear from frontline experts on the East Toronto COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

Featured speakers include:

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Janine McCready,

Emergency physician Dr. Adil Shamji, also medical director of enhanced shelter support program

Medical director of critical care Dr. Michael Warner

MGH president and CEO Sarah Downey

The event is free and open to all but you have to register in advance. Once registered, you will receive details on how to participate online or via telephone.

