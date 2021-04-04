Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Michael Garron logo
Edition: 
Health & Fitness THINGS TO DO 

April 8: Join east-end hospital to discuss vaccine

Michael Garron Hospital holding online community conversation

0 Comment , ,

Michael Garron Hospital is inviting people to join them April 8 at 7 p.m. to hear from frontline experts on the East Toronto COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy.

Featured speakers include:

  • Infectious diseases physician Dr. Janine McCready,
  • Emergency physician Dr. Adil Shamji, also medical director of enhanced shelter support program
  • Medical director of critical care Dr. Michael Warner
  • MGH president and CEO Sarah Downey

The event is free and open to all but you have to register in advance. Once registered, you will receive details on how to participate online or via telephone.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 4 2021 1:25 pm
Filed in: Health & Fitness  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Taste of Danforth 2018

East-end jazz and food fests among signature summer events cancelled

Streeter staff Comments Off on East-end jazz and food fests among signature summer events cancelled
street performer not cancelled due to coronavirus

Events cancelled across our neighbourhoods so far

Streeter staff Comments Off on Events cancelled across our neighbourhoods so far
Parliament Street

Central Toronto Daily Updates: March–April 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Central Toronto Daily Updates: March–April 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *