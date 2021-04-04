April 8: Join east-end hospital to discuss vaccine
Michael Garron Hospital holding online community conversation
Michael Garron Hospital is inviting people to join them April 8 at 7 p.m. to hear from frontline experts on the East Toronto COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy.
Featured speakers include:
- Infectious diseases physician Dr. Janine McCready,
- Emergency physician Dr. Adil Shamji, also medical director of enhanced shelter support program
- Medical director of critical care Dr. Michael Warner
- MGH president and CEO Sarah Downey
The event is free and open to all but you have to register in advance. Once registered, you will receive details on how to participate online or via telephone.
