Aug. 9: Revisit the Leslieville Flea

Venders of vintage and handcrafted goods are back at the Leslieville Flea on Sunday, Aug. 9.

They promise to have lots of space to spread out, wander around and shop at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all public health measures in place.

Face masks will be required of all vendors and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask.

For more information see the Fleas’s website.

