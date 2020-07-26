Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

flea market header
Edition: 
Business & Shopping THINGS TO DO 

Aug. 9: Revisit the Leslieville Flea

Market returns to the Ashbridge Estate

0 Comment , ,

Venders of vintage and handcrafted goods are back at the Leslieville Flea on Sunday, Aug. 9.

They promise to have lots of space to spread out, wander around and shop at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all public health measures in place.

Face masks will be required of all vendors and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask.

For more information see the Fleas’s website.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 26 2020 1:18 pm
Filed in: Business & Shopping  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Streetcar struck falling cyclist

Cyclist struck and killed by streetcar on Queen East

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Cyclist struck and killed by streetcar on Queen East
Queen and Waverley 1903

Can you believe this century home still stands at Queen and Waverley?

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Can you believe this century home still stands at Queen and Waverley?

Aug. 26: Suzie Vinnick at Music in the Park

Streeter staff Comments Off on Aug. 26: Suzie Vinnick at Music in the Park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *