Continuing to April 11: See Luminosity outdoor exhibit on Queen Street East

Light installations transform familiar spaces into works of urban art

Luminosity, a COVID-safe outdoor art exhibition which supports the local business community and artist community, is running from March 13 to April 11.

Every evening, eight diverse light art installations are being shown on Queen Street East with the artists in attendance. Installations will be lit until midnight every night.

Installations are installed across three kilometres of Queen from Neville Park to Coxwell Avenue, transforming familiar spaces into unique works of urban art and will welcome Torontonians to explore their city.

Mar 26 2021 10:11 am
