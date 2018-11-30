Dec. 14–15: Winter market on Carlaw

Locally handcrafted goods, artisanal foods and local farmers present an opportunity to find unique gifts and holiday treats at Crow’s Theatre on Dec. 14 and 15.

Withrow’s Winter Market is organized by the Withrow Park Farmers’ Market and supported by Meridian Credit Union.

Admission is free for the event, which includes free crafts for kids.

Article continues after this ad

The lobby bar will also be open for drinks and a bite to eat.

Hours are Friday 4–9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the theatre at 345 Carlaw Ave.

See Facebook for more information.

About this article: